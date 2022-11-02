The Verona girls swimming team won three individual conference championships and finished third as a team at the Big Eight Conference meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Richard Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial High School.
Verona freshman Annika Curran won a conference title in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 11.58 seconds. Junior Isabella Gnewuch captured a conference championship in the 100 butterfly (58.22) and sophomore Emily Spielman won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.81).
Verona, ranked fourth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, racked up 511.5 points and finished just behind second-place Madison West (518).
Fifth-ranked Middleton won the conference team title with 633.5 points. The Wildcats had five of the top seven in the 200 IM and five of the top nine in the 100 breaststroke.
“The swimmers in our conference taper group all swam extremely well, and went season-best times,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Our sectional taper group is still a week away from their peak performances, but they worked hard to help the team be successful.”
Gnewuch added a second-place finish in the 200 IM (2:12.20) and sophomore Monica Schmidt took fourth (2:14.81). Freshman Lauren Konarske placed fourth (2:17.76) and freshman Lydia Slager was seventh (2:18.20) in the same event.
Curran finished second in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.17) and Konarske took fourth (1:09.91). Slager placed eighth (1:11.24) and Schmidt was ninth (1:11.26).
In the diving competition on Friday, Oct. 28, junior Annika Rufenacht finished second (429.90 points), about 11 points behind conference champion Avery Portzebowski of Middleton. Verona junior Julija Mulholland took sixth in diving (363.55). Both Rufenacht and Mulholland had season-best scores.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of sophomore Amelia McCartney, Spielman, Gnewuch and sophomore Annabelle Fowler took third (1:51.37), just 0.32 of a second behind champion Madison West.
Verona sophomore Kyrah Kittleson finished fourth in the 100 free (55.01) and sixth in the 200 free (2:00.36). Junior Brita Lake took fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:02.04) and seventh in the 100 free (55.98). Lake set her end-of-the season goal time in the 100 free and moved up from the 12th seed.
Kittleson and Spielman teamed with Curran and Fowler to take fourth in the 200 free relay (1:42.80). McCartney finished sixth in the 100 back (1:02.51) and freshman Evalyn Gannaway placed sixth in the 500 free (5:27.48). Gannaway had her season-best time in the 500 free and finished in the top-six after entering as the No. 12 seed. Fowler added a seventh-place finish in the 50 free (25.48).
If You Go
What: WIAA Division 1 Sectional
Where: Middleton High School
When: Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m.