By the time Verona swimmers step up on the blocks in the Big Eight Conference meet, it will be two weeks since their last double dual meet.
Verona, ranked No. 3 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association poll, enters the conference meet with their only dual loss to No. 4-ranked Middleton. Verona will compete in the conference diving meet on Friday, Oct. 28, in Middleton, and the rest of the Big Eight meet on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Richard Vogel Natatorium at Beloit Memorial High School.
“I’m not expecting us to win the conference,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Middleton does have more depth than we do. I think we should definitely be in the top three.”
Verona junior Annika Rufenacht finished second in diving with 393.05 points last year. She was just 28.2 points behind Madison West’s Rian Wells who won the conference title.
Other top performers back for the Wildcats are junior Isabella Gnewuch, who finished third in the 100 butterfly (59.47) last year and sophomore Monica Schmidt took third in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2:14.04.
“She will definitely be in contention in the butterfly,” Wuerger said of Gnewuch’s chances of winning the conference title. “She had a great meet a couple weeks ago against Madison West.”
Verona freshman Annika Curran has the fastest seed time in the 200 IM on the team, just ahead of Gnewuch. The Wildcats trio of Curran, Gnewuch and Schmidt could score a lot of points in the 200 IM.
“That is one of her strongest events,” Wuerger said of Schmidt in the 200 IM.
The Wildcats’ 200-yard medley relay has the fifth-fastest time in the state (1:50.44). Madison West has the fourth-best time in the same relay (1:47.56).
“Some of the relays will determine what other events they swim so they are not swimming back-to-back races,” Wuerger said. “If they swim the 200 free, they won’t swim the 200 medley relay because the 200 free is right after that.”
Sophomore Emily Spielman placed fourth in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.37) last season.
Middleton’s Tait Haag has the fourth-fastest time in the 500 freestyle (5:04.46). The Cardinals have the third-best time in the 400 free relay (3:38.95) and have the fifth-best time in the 200 free relay (1:40.37).
If You Go
What: Big Eight Conference Meet
Where: Richard Vogel Natatorium, Beloit
When: Saturday, Oct. 29, 1 p.m.