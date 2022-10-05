Verona freshman Annika Curran had season-best times in every event she swam during the Cardinal Relays, on Saturday, Oct. 1, in Middleton.
Verona, ranked third in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, finished third in the 11-team Cardinal Relays, which featured several of the state’s top-10 ranked Division 1 teams, led by No. 1-ranked Arrowhead.
“Annika Curran’s performance really stood out,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “It takes a great performance by all four members of the relay to make the relay successful.”
The Wildcats were coming off a 133-16 Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Madison East on Wednesday, Sept. 28, in Madison.
Cardinal Relays
Verona showcased its depth in the breaststroke en route to winning the 300-yard breaststroke relay and having five other relays finish in the top-three at the Cardinal Relays on Oct. 1, in Middleton.
The Wildcats’ quartet of freshman Lydia SLager, sophomore Addisyn Roswold, freshman Lauren Konarske and Curran won the 300 breaststroke relay with a time of 3 minutes, 19.61 seconds, about seven second ahead of runner-up Middleton.
Verona finished third with 340 points, 28 points behind runner-up Middleton. Arrowhead captured the team title with 420 points.
In the 400 medley relay that featured each swimmer competing in a 100 IM, Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch, sophomore Emily Spielman, sophomore Monica Schmidt and Curran finished second place with a time of 4:08.68. In the 300 butterfly relay, Schmidt teamed with Spielman, sophomore Amelia McCartney and Gnewuch to take second (2:55.73).
In the 100 free relay, sophomore Annabelle Fowler, Schmidt, Spielman and sophomore Kyrah Kittleson took second (48.92), 0.81 of a second behind Arrowhead.
McCartney teamed with Roswold, Gnewuch and Fowler to take third in the 200 medley relay (1:53.57). In the 500 free relay, Fowler teamed with Konarske, Kittleson and Curran to take third (4:52.62).
Fowler teamed with Spielman, Kittleson and McCartney to place fourth in the 400 free relay (3:23.49).
Verona junior Brita Lake teamed with Roswold, Slager and senior Amber Burdette to place fifth in the 400 medley relay (4:22.55).
Lake set her personal-best time in the 200 free by about seven seconds.
Verona 133, Madison East 16
Curran had a hand in winning three events to power Verona to a Big EIght Conference dual meet win over Madison East on Sept. 28, in Madison.
Curran won the 100 butterfly (1:02.80) and took first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.19). In the 200 medley relay, Curran teamed with freshman Evalyn Gannaway, Fowler and freshman Molly Migon to win the relay with a time of 2:02.41.
Verona swept the top three spots in the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 free, 100 back and 400 free relay.
Gnewuch won the 100 free (56.63) and took the top spot in the 50 free (26.23). Konarske took first in the 200 IM (2:21.34).
Lake won the 200 free (2:09.9) and Schmidt took first in the 500 free (5:28.60) and Migon took first in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.93).
In the 200 free relay, Slager and Gannaway teamed with McCartney and sophomore Maddi Moll to win the relay with a time of 1:48.17. Verona’s 400 free relay team of McCartney, Gannaway, Schmidt and Burdette won the race (3:56.71).
“Four of our seniors all had multiple season best times, which is great to see as their high school swimming careers wind down,” Wuerger said.
He said Burdette had personal-record times in the 200 free and 400 free relays, Sophie Neher in the 200 free and 100 fly.
Amanda Beggs had PRs in the 500 free and 100 breaststroke.