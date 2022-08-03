The Ridgewood quartet of Amelia McCartney, Addisyn Roswold, Ellen Osthelder and Jillian Holler appeared like they had swam to a new Ridgewood Pool-record in the 200-meter freestyle relay at the All-City Championships on Saturday.
However, Middleton’s 15-19 year-old quartet had clipped the Ridgewood team, winning the relay with a time of 2 minutes, 1.23 seconds, .08 of a second ahead of Ridgewood team that features McCartney and Roswold from Verona Area High School, Osthelder from Madison West and Holler from Madison Memorial.
“That was a very exciting race and fun to watch,” Ridgewood coach Bill Wuerger said. “Jillian is one of the best swimmers at Madison Memorial and Ellen is one of the best swimmers at Madison West. I thought Jillian had out-touched the Middleton girl.”
Holler slammed her hand into the wall at the finish and wasn’t able to finish the rest of the meet.
“That was an unfortunate end to that race,” Wuerger said.
There were eight new All-City records set during the three-day championship meet at Ridgewood Pool in Madison that concluded on Saturday, July 30. Middleton’s 13-14 year-old 200-meter medley relay set a new All-City record on Saturday. Middleton’s 15-19 year-old swimmers set Ridgewood Pool-records in the 200 freestyle and 200 medley relays.
Ridgewood had a team-high 263 entries in the All-City Championships.
Hosting the All-City Championships is an honor in Wuerger’s eyes.
“I think it was a special meet to have at Ridgewood,” said Wuerger, who also coaches the Verona Area High School girls and boys teams. “None of our swimmers had swam at an All-City meet at Ridgewood before. We encouraged the kids to make the most of the opportunity.”
Kyrah Kittleson, of Hawks Landing, who will be a sophomore at VAHS, won a title in the 100 free (1:00.27) and took second in the 100 individual medley (1:10.28).
In the 15-19 age division, Hawks Landing’s 200 free relay team of Olivia Christianson, Claire Sweeney, Sophie Reed and Abby Reid took second (1:50.56).
Reid finished second in the 200 individual medley (2:25.37), 0.35 of a second behind Nakoma’s Quinn Weygandt.
Osthelder placed third in the 100 backstroke (1:07.07) behind champion Anna teDuits, a 2022 Edgewood graduate, who will be competing on the University of Wisconsin-Madison women’s swimming team. TeDuits also was the champion in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.64). Roswold, who will be a sophomore at Verona, took third place in the 100 breaststroke (1:15.71).
Bella Granetzke, a 2022 Madison West graduate, swimming for Seminole, finished third in the 100 free (59.91) and third in the 50 butterfly (1:05.64), 0.28 of a second behind Middleton’s Molly Haag.
Emily Spielman, 15, Seminole, took fourth in the 200 IM (2:29.27). Spielman, who will be a sophomore at VAHS, is one of about 12 high school swimmers from Verona competing.
In Ridgewood’s 200 medley relay team in the 13-14 age division, Jane Jensen, Lydia Slager, Sara Osthelder and Ella McGinnis appeared like they had set an All-City record with a time of 2:07.53, but it was 0.39 of a second away from Middleton’s new record mark.
Seminole’s Molly Hoppe won the 100 backstroke (1:07.10) in the 13-14 age division. Teammate Kennedy Faris finished third in the 50 fly (30.60) and fourth in the 100 IM (1:10.35).
Hawks Landing’s Lauren Konarske took second in the 100 breaststroke (1:18.69). In the 200 free relay, Konarske teamed with Kendall Porter, Sophie Miller and Kittleson to finish second (1:56.91), 4.5 seconds behind a Middleton team that set a pool record.
Ridgewood’s Sam Osthelder, who will be a freshman at Madison West, placed third in the 100 back (1:10.41).
In the 11-12 age group, Ridgewood’s Emmie Goodavish took second in the 50 free (28.76) and third in the 50 back (34.81). Teammate Claudia Apodaca finished second in the 50 breaststroke (38.67) and Mallory Heil took second in the 50 fly (31.99).
Wuerger said several of the girls in the 11-12 age group have older sisters on the team and that motivates them.
“That is one of our strongest age groups,” Wuerger said of the 11-12-year-olds. “Those girls are dedicated to swimming, swim year round and work hard in practices.”
Emmie Goodavish teamed with Jane Martinelli, Stella Whildin and Heil to take second in the 200 free relay (2:02.49).
Tenley Sathoff, of Hawks Landing, placed third in the 50 fly (32.45). Teammate Kinley Plumer finished third in the 50 free (29.92) and fourth in the 50 fly (33.02).
In the 9-10 age division, Ridgewood’s Ella Urben finished second in the 50 free (33.24) and second in the 100 IM (1:27.17). She teamed with Clare Lenz, Liesl Cops and Isha Sonnleitner to take second in the 200 free relay (2:29.70).
Seminole’s Jordyn McPhee took second in the 50 back (39.79). She teamed with Reese Murphy, Caroline Schinke and Alison Grady to take second in the 200 medley relay (2:50.77).
Seminole’s Bryn Martin, added a second-place finish in the 8 and younger 25 back (21.37). Ridgewood’s Haven Werner took third in the same event (22.95).