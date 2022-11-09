For Verona freshman Annika Curran, the moment wasn’t too big on Saturday, Nov. 5, at the WIAA Division 1 Middleton sectional.
Curran won sectional championships in the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 6.22 seconds and in the 100 breaststroke (1:05.79) to earn automatic state-qualifying spots. After the results were in from all the other sectionals, she also will swim in the 400 and 200 freestyle relays that qualified for state.
“She had a great meet,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said of Curran. “Her IM and breaststroke were lifetime-best times. At the club level, she has swam in several big meets. She seems to rise to the occasion.”
The other sectional championship for the Wildcats came from junior Isabella Gnewuch – who won the 100 butterfly with a lifetime-best time of 56.80 seconds. Gnewuch also qualified for state in the 200 IM (2:10.80) and in the 200 medley and 400 free relays.
Wuerger said Gnewuch wasn’t feeling well and not at full health.
“She works very hard and has been our top butterfly all year,” Wuerger said. “Hopefully, she can go even faster this week.”
In the 400 free relay, Curran teamed with sophomore Kyrah Kittleson, sophomore Monica Schmidt and Gnewuch to take second place with a time of 3:36.09, about 2.3 seconds behind Middleton.
“She (Curran) didn’t have much time before the 400 relay after the breaststroke,” Wuerger said. “She just showed her mental toughness.”
Curran teamed with sophomores Emily Spielman, Kittleson and Annabelle Fowler to finish third in the 200 free relay with a time of 1:39.33, about 2.1 seconds behind champion Middleton.
Middleton, ranked No. 5 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll, ran away with the sectional team title with 406 points. Fourth-ranked Verona finished second (353) in the 13-team sectional. The Wildcats had 11 individuals qualify for state in 13 events, including all three relays.
“We are happy for all of the girls that made it to state,” Wuerger said. “I was expecting us to be in the top two. Middleton had a very good swim meet.”
The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the 100 breaststroke. Behind Curran winning the title, freshman Lauren Konarske took second (1:05.93) and Spielman placed third (1:06.16). Spielman took fourth in the 100 fly (58.47) to also qualify for state in that event.
However, the breaststroke wasn’t the event where the Wildcats had the most state qualifiers. That would be the 200 IM where four Verona swimmers qualified for state. Behind Curran winning the championship, three other Wildcat swimmers qualified for state in that event. Gnewuch took third in the 200 IM (2:10.80), Schmidt placed fourth (2:11.58) and freshman Lydia Slager was fifth (2:15.31) to each qualify for state.
“Typically, you are good in the Im if you have a good breaststroke,” Wuerger said. “That’s because the breaststroke is the slowest of the four strokes. If you are good in the breaststroke, that gives you an advantage on the field.”
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of sophomore Amelia McCartney, Spielman, Gnewuch and Fowler took third (1:48.64) to qualify for state.
Both juniors Annika Rufenacht and Julija Mulholland qualified for the state diving meet. Rufenacht took third with a lifetime-best score of 455.35 points. Mulholland placed fourth with a lifetime-best score of 407 points.
Schmidt finished fourth in the 500 free (5:20.19). Kittleson placed seventh in the 50 free (24.73) to qualify for state. She also added a 10th-place finish in the 100 free (54.48). McCartney finished seventh in the 100 backstroke (1:00.29).
State preview
Gnewuch enters the WIAA Division 1 state meet as the third seed in the 100 butterfly.
The top seed in the fly is Arrowhead senior Campbell Stoll (54.43), 2.4 seconds ahead of Gnewuch. The second seed is Brookfield Central senior Sophia Bruggeman (55.26). It could be a battle for the third spot because there are four swimmers separated by just 0.9 seconds for the third-fastest qualifying time. Other contenders for a top-three finish are Middleton junior Lily Mair, Madison West senior Ellen Osthelder and Germantown sophomore Julia Saxman.
Arrowhead is the top-ranked team in Division 1 and Brookfield East is ranked No. 2 ahead of No. 3-ranked Waukesha South/Catholic Memorial.
Curran is the sixth seed in the 200 IM and eighth seed in the 100 breaststroke. Brookfield East senior Julia Thomas is the top seed in the 100 breaststroke (59.26).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay is seeded seventh and the 200 medley relay team is seeded 10th. Spielman is the 10th seed in the 100 breaststroke.
Rufenacht enters the state diving meet as the ninth seed. She is a three-time state qualifier.
State qualifiers
Annika Curran 200 IM, 100 breaststroke, 400 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle relay
Isabella Gnewuch 100 butterfly, 200 IM, 400 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay
Emily Spielman 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke, 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay
Monica Schmidt 200 IM, 500 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay
Kyrah Kittleson 50 freestyle, 400 freestyle relay, 200 freestyle relay
Lauren Konarske 100 breaststroke
Lydia Slager 200 IM
Annika Rufenacht Diving
Julija Mulholland Diving
Annabelle Fowler 200 freestyle relay, 200 medley relay
Amelia McCartney 200 medley relay