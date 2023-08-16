Few teams will enter the season with as much talent and depth as the Verona girls swimming team.
Verona has 11 state qualifiers returning after finishing fifth in the Division 1 state meet last year and third place in the Big Eight Conference.
Verona coach Bill Wuerger said the 21 letterwinners returning are the most ever in program history.
Wuerger said the 11 state qualifiers last year is the most VAHS has had in the history of the program, including the seasons with a co-op with Mount Horeb.
“We want to work hard as a team and maximize our potential,” Wuerger said of a Wildcat team that went 11-1 overall, 9-1 in Big Eight dual meets last season and was ranked as high as fourth in the Division 1 Wisconsin Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association state poll.
Two medal winners returning are senior Isabella Gnewuch and sophomore Annika Curran. Gnewuch finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly at the Division 1 state meet with a time of 56.4 seconds and Curran took sixth in the 100 breaststroke.
The Wildcats bring back every member of the 200 medley, 200 free and 400 freestyle relays that each placed seventh at state last season. Senior Annika Rufenacht is a three-time state diving qualifier. She took 15th in diving at state last season. She was joined in the state diving competition by senior Julija Mulholland last year.
Junior Amelia McCartney, junior Emily Spielman, Gnewuch and junior Kyrah Kittleson swam in the 200 medley relay at state last year.
Spielman qualified for state in four events last year. She teamed with Kittleson, junior Annabelle Fowler and Curran in the 200 free relay at state. Spielman finished 13th and 15th at state last year. In the 400 relay, Kittleson teamed with junior Monica Schmidt, Gnewuch and Curran at state last season.
Curran took seventh in the 200 individual medley at state last year. Sophomore Lauren Konarske placed eighth in the 100 breaststroke. She was one of four Wildcat swimmers to qualify for state in the breaststroke. Schmidt took 11th, Gnewuch 12th and sophomore Lydia Slager placed 18th in that event at state.
Schmidt also was a state qualifier in the 500 free. The quartet of Gnewuch, Spielman, Kittleson and Schmidt are two-time state qualifiers.
“We have several swimmers who trained very hard over the summer to get ready for the season,” Wuerger said. “We’ll see if any of them can take the next step contributing to the team’s success.”
A trio of newcomers expected to contribute are freshman Sophie Miller, freshman Tenley Sathoff and sophomore Emma Yeager. Wuerger said Miller and Stahioff will contribute in the freestyle and Yeager will compete in diving.
Middleton captured the conference title last year. Madison West finished seven points ahead of the Wildcats for second place. A trio of swimmers won conference championships last year for the Wildcats. Curran was the conference champion in the 200 IM. Gnewuch was the conference champion in the 100 fly and Spielman won a conference title in the 100 breaststroke. Curran added a second-place finish in the 100 breaststroke.
“I expect Middleton and Verona will be the top two teams in the conference this season,” Wuerger said.