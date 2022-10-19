Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch swam four season-best times and set a new school record in the 100-yard butterfly to lift the Verona girls swimming team to a double-dual sweep over Madison West and Janesville Parker on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
Verona knocked off Madison West 108-78 in a Big Eight Conference dual meet. It marks the first time since 2017 that Verona has beaten the Regents in a dual meet. The Wildcats rolled by Janesville Parker 140-29.
“They competed hard and untouched West swimmers in many close races,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Overall, the team swam and dove very well.”
Verona’s divers captured the title at the West Bend Diving Invitational on Saturday, Oct. 15. Verona junior Annika Rufenacht finished third in diving with a score of 396.45. Julija Mulholland took eighth (315) and Claire Meyer placed 16th (204.65).
In the double dual meet against the Regents and Vikings on Oct. 14, Gnewuch won the 100 fly in a school-record time of 57.91 seconds. It beat the previous record she set earlier this season by 0.12 of a second. Gnewuch finished first in the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:11.54. She teamed with freshman Annika Curran, sophomore Monica Schmidt and sophomore Kyrah Kittleson to win the 400 freestyle relay (3:41.78).
Curran took first in the 100 free (55.31) and won the 200 free (2:01.74). Kittleson finished first in the 50 free (25.12) and took first in the 500 free (5:25.20).
Wuerger said the team had only a two-point lead after the 50 free, but pulled away in the second half of the meet.
Wuerger said Curran was swimming at less than 100% because of an injury, but still had two exciting come-from-behind wins in both the 100 and 200 free.
Sophomore teammate Amelia McCartney won the 100 backstroke (1:03.15) and sophomore Emily Spielman placed first in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.20). The Wildcats swept the top three spots in the breaststroke. Freshman Lauren Konarske took second (1:09.85) and sophomore Addisyn Roswold placed third (1:09.97) in the same event.
Schmidt finished second in the 200 IM (2:13.57) and in the 500 free (5:25.67).
“Monica Schmidt and Lydia Slager scored key points for us in the 500 free, an event they don’t normally swim,” Wuerger said.
In the diving portion of the double dual, Rufenacht won the event with 237.35 points. Mulholland took second (207.85).