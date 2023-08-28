Verona sophomore Lydia Slager had a hand in winning three events to lead the Verona girls swimming team to a 140-29 Big Eight Conference dual meet win over Madison East on Friday, Aug. 25, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
Verona won all 12 events and in dominating fashion swept the top three spots in each one. Slager won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2 minutes, 6.61 seconds and finished first in the 500 freestyle (5:35.74). In the 400 free relay, Slager teamed with sophomore Evalyn Gannaway, senior Brita Lake and junior Kyrah Kittleson to win the relay with a time of 3:50.14.
“I thought the team did a good job of pushing each other to swim well both in individual events and relays,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said.
Verona sophomore Annika Curran took first in the 100 butterfly (1:01.45) and won the 100 backstroke (1:02.68). Junior teammate Monica Schmidt took first in the 100 free (56.22) and won the 100 breaststroke (1:11.29).
Senior Isabella Gnewuch teamed with freshman Tenley Sathoff, junior Amelia McCartney and junior Annabelle Fowler to win the 200 medley relay (1:54.42). The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of freshman Johanna Ransom, Fowler, Gnewuch and Miller took first (1:44.10).
Gnewuch added a first-place finish in the 50 free (25.50) and Miller finished first in the 200 individual medley (2:18.68).
Ransom took second in the 200 IM (2:25.93) and second in the 100 free (59.61). Sophomore Stella Raabe finished second in the 500 free (6:129.60). Kittleson finished second in the 100 fly (1:01.92) and junior Addi Roswold placed second in the 50 free (27.65). Sophomore Molly Migon took second ion the 100 breaststroke (1:15.94) and Gannaway added a second-place finish in the 100 back (1:05.52).