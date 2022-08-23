The Verona girls swimming team faced some familiar faces in the season opener against Mount Horeb.
For 12 years, Verona and Mount Horeb were a co-op program for girls and boys swimming. This is the first season in more than a decade that the schools will field their own teams. Verona won nine of the 11 events in the opener and rolled to a 117-51 nonconference dual meet win over the Vikings on Friday, Aug. 19, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
“The girls were very excited to see their former teammates,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “Overall, the Verona girls had a very good meet; most improved their times from first week time-trials.”
Verona sophomore Amelia McCartney won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 23 seconds. McCartney teamed with sophomore Emily Spielman, freshman Kendall Schafer and junior Abby Sehmer to win the 200 medley relay (2:02.28), 1.12 seconds ahead of the Vikings.
Sophomore teammate Kyrah Kittleson finished first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.07). Kittleson teamed with sophomore Addisyn Roswold, junior Brita Lake and freshman Sydney Moore to win the 200 free relay (1:51.09).
Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch took first in the 100 free (55.75) and sophomore Maddi Moll won the 50 free (28.92). Spielman captured the title in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.82) and freshman Annika Curran won the 100 backstroke (1:03.37).
The Wildcats’ 400 free relay team of freshmen Lauren Konarske, Lauren Pinnow, Lucy Polglaze and Roswold finished first with a time of 4:03.62.
Alumni meet
Three pool records were set in Verona’s Alumni meet on Wednesday, Aug. 17.
Gnewuch set new pool records in the 100 individual medley (1:01.50) and 50 butterfly (26.42). Roswold set a new pool record in the 50 breaststroke (31.72). The Wildcats' junior class swam with the alumni to even out the numbers, Wuerger said.
The Wildcats beat the alumni etam 117-46. Spielman won the 50 back (29.93) and Kittleson took first in the 50 free (24.73).
For the alumni, Jose McCaretney finished first in the 500 free (5:37.83).