When Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch talks about the competition in the pool during practice she understands that drive could be a catalyst in her journey to swim at the college level.
Gnewuch used that drive to have a hand in winning four events as Verona turned in a dominating performance, winning all 11 events en route to a 126-44 win over Sun Prairie West in the Big Eight Conference opener on Friday, Aug. 26, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
Both sophomores Emily Spielman and Kyrah Kittleson also had a hand in winning four events.
Gnewuch won the 200-yard individual medley with a time of 2 minutes, 14.67 seconds and finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:01.61).
“I think we are always supporting each other,” Gnewuch said. “I think it all comes down to is every day in practice we are all pushing each other a lot. It’s always racing, racing and racing. I think that really helped in the meet.”
The Wildcats had a practice the morning of the meet.
“It definitely was a boost of confidence after a hard week of training,” Gnewuch said. “I think it was a good way to start off the season.”
Spielman won the 50 free (25.42) and took first in the 100 butterfly (59.60).
“The team atmosphere really helps a lot,” Spielman said. “The team helps the adrenaline.”
In the fly, Spielman posted her best time in high school, but not her lifetime best.
“I was really shocked to say the least,” Spielman said of her time in the fly.
Gnewuch and Spielman teamed with sophomore Amelia McCartney and sophomore Addisyn Roswold to win the 200 medley relay (1:52.06), 2.57 seconds ahead of Sun Prairie.
The Wildcats swept the top two spots in the 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 free, 100 fly, 500 free, 200 free relay, 100 back and the 100 breaststroke. Verona’s 200 free relay team of freshman Annika Curran, Spielman, sophomore Monica Schmidt and Kittleson finished first with a time of 1:42.11.
“I am pleased with where the team is at this point in the season,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “We have now finished our initial conditioning phase of the season, which included cross-training (biking and running).”
Kittleson finished first in the 200 free (1:59.13) and won the 500 free (5:22.02). Kittleson and Gnewuch teamed with McCartney and Schmidt to win the 400 free relay (3:44.04).
The other wins for the Wildcats came from Curran in the 100 free (55.63) and Roswold in the 100 breaststroke (1:09.58).
Schmidt took second in the 200 free (2:03.20) and placed second in the 100 fly (1:01.95). Curran added a second-place finish in the 50 free (25.69) and freshman Lydia Slager took second in the 500 free (5:37.19).
The other runner-up finishes for the Wildcats came from McCartney in the 100 back (1:03.60) and freshman Lauren Konarske in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.68).
After having a strong freshman class last year that included four state qualifiers, this year’s freshman class is another one with swimming talent.
“I think the freshmen really help and there is a lot of them,” Spielman said. “I have known them from VAST (Verona Area Swim Team). I think the team atmosphere is a lot better than last year. I don’t know why. I feel like we are closer this year than we ever were last year.”