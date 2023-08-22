Senior Isabella Gnewuch and sophomore Annika Curran each had a hand in winning four events to lead the Verona girls swim team to a 141-45 win over Madison West in a Big Eight Conference dual meet in the season opener on Friday, Aug. 18, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
“I expected us to win the meet, but I was very surprised by the margin of victory,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “It was a great early-season performance from the entire team – varsity and JV swimmers and divers.”
Gnewuch won the 100-yard butterfly in a time of 58.39 seconds and took first in the 100 backstroke with a time of 1 minute, 0.68 seconds. The Wildcats won all 12 events and swept the top three sports in the 200 free, 200 individual medley, 50 free, 100 back and 100 breaststroke.
Curran won the 200 IM (2:14.22) and the 500 free (5:23.48). The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of junior Emily Spielman, sophomore Lauren Konarske and junior Amelia McCartney finished first (1:52.25), 1.6 seconds ahead of the Regents. Gnewuch teamed with junior Kyrah Kittleson, freshman Sophie Miller and Curran to win the 400 free relay (3:41.80).
Miller took first in the 200 free (1:57.62), 0.32 of a second ahead of Kittleson. In the 100 free, Kittleson finished first (53.84), just ahead of Miller (54.59). Konarske won the 100 breaststroke (1:08.27).
Spielman placed first in the 50 free (25.34) by 0.21 of a second ahead of McCartney.
Senior Annika Rufenacht won the diving competition with 246.85 points and sophomore Zoe Brattlie took second (200.55).
In the 200 free relay, Kittleson, Miller, junior Monica Schmidt and Curran finished first with a time of 1:41.17.