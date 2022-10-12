The Verona girls swimming team showcased their depth by sweeping the top three spots in the 100-yard breaststroke en route to winning the championship at the Beloit Sprint Invitational for the first time in program history.
Verona sophomore Emily Spielman won the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1 minute, 9.83 seconds. Sophomore teammate Addisyn Roswold took second in the same event (1:11.17) and freshman Lauren Konarske placed third (1:11.18).
The Wildcats won seven of the 16 sprint events and placed three in the top five in three events to capture the team title in the 16-team invitational in a landslide, 736-508 over the Lake Geneva Badger co-op. Middleton took third (334) and Hononegah, Illinois, was fourth (294). Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch won one individual event and was on two champion relays.
“We’re at a challenging part of the season where the girls are tired and worn down,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “It was good to have a meet with some shorter sprint races. I was happy with our relays and our overall team effort.”
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of sophomore Amelia McCartney, Konarske, Gnewuch and sophomore Annabelle Fowler won the race with a time of 1:52.34.
Verona freshman Annika Curran won the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:59.92. Curran teamed with sophomore Monica Schmidt, Spielman and sophomore Kyrah Kittleson to win the 100 free relay (48.26). The Wildcats’ other 100 free relay team of sophomore Maddi Moll, senior Bella Boyle, freshman Molly Migon and senior Amber Burdette took fourth (53.07).
Gnewuch won the 50 butterfly (27.10) and took second in the 100 fly (59.94). In the 100 medley relay, Gnewuch teamed with McCartney, Roswold and Fowler to win the relay in a time of 53.33.
Schmidt won the 200 individual medley (2:13.73) and took second in the 100 IM (1:02.83), only 0.47 of a second behind Hononegah’s Avery Miles. Freshman Lydia Slager took fifth (1:04.74) and Konarske placed sixth (1:04.88).
Kittleson finished second in the 50 free (25.19) and second in the 100 free (55.08). Curran added a third-place finish in the 100 free (55.87).
Verona showed its depth in the 50 breaststroke. Spielman took second in the 50 breaststroke (31.40) and Roswold finished third (32.88). Slager placed fourth in the same event (33.13). In the 200 free relay, Slager teamed with junior Brita Lake, Schmidt and Konarske to take second (1:45.01), 1.55 seconds behind Sun Prairie West.
The Wildcats’ 150 free relay team of Kittleson, Spielman and Curran finished second (1:19.62).
Verona also showed its depth in the 100 back. McCartney finished third in the 100 back (1:04.23) and Lake took fourth (1:04.73). Freshman Evalyn Gannaway placed fifth in the same race (1:06.76).
McCartney took second in the 50 backstroke (29.67) and Lake placed fifth in the same event (30.75).