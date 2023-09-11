For the first time in program history, the Verona girls swimming team won the championship of the Spartan Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Brookfield East High School.
Verona racked up 526 points to win the meet over runner-up Middleton (474.5) in the 12-team field.
“I expected the meet to be very close between us and Middleton like it was last week, but this time we were determined to finish the meet strong, and we pulled away at the end,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “We're very proud of the team, and we're looking forward to what lies ahead over the next nine weeks.”
Spartan Invitational
The divers for Verona set the tone early on in the Spartan Invitational with a trio of divers finishing in the top six.
Senior Annika Rufenacht won the diving competition with a score of 397.20 points. Sophomore teammate Zoe Brattlie took fourth (374.90) and senior Julia Mulholland placed sixth (353.25).
“The divers got the team off to a great start,” Wuerger said. “The swimmers followed with some great races in the afternoon. Our relays swam really, really well.”
Verona junior Kyrah Kittleson won the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 24.67 seconds, 0.27 of a second ahead of Middleton’s Piper Garcia Hall.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of Emily Spielman, Annika Curran, Isabella Gnewuch and Kittleson took second (1:50.10).
The Wildcats had five of the top eight swimmers in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke. Curran won the 100 breaststroke (1:06.62). Spielman finished second (1:06.96) and sophomore Lauren Konarske took third (1:08.1). Sophomore Lydia Slager took sixth (1:10.81) and junior Addi Roswold placed seventh (1:10.99).
Gnewuch took second in the 200 IM (2:10.10), seven seconds behind Brookfield East’s Maggie Wanezek. Curran finished third (2:10.30) and junior Monica Schmidt placed fifth (2:12.98). Konarske finished seventh (2:14.68) and Slager took eighth (2:14.91).
Gnewuch finished second in the 100 butterfly with a time of 57.54. Spielman added a fourth-place finish in the 100 fly (59.58). In the 100 free, Kittleson took third (53.65) and freshman Sophie Miller placed fourth (54.69).
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Spielman, junior Annabelle Fowler, Miller and junior Amelia McCartney finished third (1:39.95). Kittleson teamed with Schmidt. Gnewuch and Curran to take third in the 400 free relay (3:36.43), about 2.3 seconds behind Brookfield East.
Schmidt finished fourth in the 500 free (5:21.47) and Miller placed fifth in the 200 free (1:58.78). Fowler took seventh in the 50 free (25.68) and freshman Tenley Sathoff added an eighth-place finish in the 50 free (25.75).
Verona 132, Sun Prairie West 38
Spielman had a hand in winning three events to power the Wildcats past the Wolves on the road.
Spielman won the 200 IM (2:13.38) and the 100 free (54.81). In the 400 free relay, Spielman teamed with Evalyn Gannaway, Sathoff and Curran to win the relay with a time of 3:48.02.
Spielman battled a shoulder injury at the start of the season.
“She now looks to be almost fully recovered, and is swimming very well right now,” Wuerger said.
Verona won 10 of the 11 events and swept the top three spots in the 200 medley relay, 200 free, 50 free, 100 fly, 100 free, 500 free and 100 back.
Roswold won the 100 back and swam a personal-record time by five seconds. Gnewuch finished first in the 200 free (1:59.94) and Curran took first in the 50 free (25.69). Kittleson won the 500 free (5:27.27) and Slager took first in the 100 fly (1:01.78).
The Wildcats’ 200 free relay team of Maddi Moll, Sathoff, Fowler and Kittleson finished first (1:44.43).