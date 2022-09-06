Verona junior Isabella Gnewuch won two events and set a new pool record as the Wildcats swept a double dual from Sun Prairie East and Janesville Craig on Friday, Sept. 2, at the Verona Area Aquatic Center.
Gnewuch won the 100-yard butterfly in a pool-record time of 57.94 seconds. It broke the previous mark of Kaitlyn Peters (58.03) set last season.
Verona freshman Annika Curran won the 200 individual medley with a time of 2:13.41 and took first in the 100 breaststroke (1 minute, 8.48 seconds). The Wildcats won 10 of the 11 events and swept the top three spots in the 200 IM, 100 freestyle to knock off Sun Prairie East 135-34 and Janesville Craig 130-40. With the sweep, Verona improves to 3-0 in Big Eight dual meets. Verona took the top two spots in eight events – the 100 free, 200 free, 200 IM, 100 butterfly, 100 breaststroke and all three relays.
“The team swam well,” Verona coach Bill Wuerger said. “The level of competition goes way up next week.”
Verona hosts Middleton in a Big Eight Conference dual meet on Friday, Sept. 9, and then competes at the Brookfield East Invitational the next day.
The Wildcats’ 200 medley relay team of sophomores Amelia McCartney, Monica Schmidt, Annabelle Fowler and freshman Lydia Slager took first with a time of 1 minute, 57.23 seconds. In the 200 free relay, Curran teamed with Slager, sophomore Addisyn Roswold and sophomore Emily Spielman to win the race (1:45.06).
Sophomore teammate Kyrah Kittleson took first in the 100 free (54.42) and the 200 free (1:58.89). Spielman won the 500 free (5:23.92) and McCartney finished first in the 100 backstroke (1:03.31). In the 400 free relay, freshman Evalyn Gannaway teamed with freshman Lauren Konarske, Spielman and Gnewuch to win the relay with a time of 3:52.29.