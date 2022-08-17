The Verona girls swimming team returns five swimmers with state experience.
The Wildcats are coming off a season in which they went 8-2 in dual meets and finished fourth in the Big Eight Conference, fourth at the sectional and 13th at the Division 1 state meet.
The Wildcats have nine divers this year led by junior Annika Rufenacht, a two-time state qualifier, who finished 15th at state last season.
Verona is no longer co-oping with Mount Horeb for swimming, but that hasn’t led to a major dip in the numbers.
Verona coach Bill Wuerger said the nine divers is the most the VAHS swim program has ever had and about double the number from last year.
“We will be strong in the individual medley, breaststroke and diving,” Wuerger said.
The Wildcats return three-fourths of their 200 medley relay team – junior Isabelle Gnewuch, sophomore Emily Spielman and sophomore Monica Schmidt. That group finished 12th at state last season. Sophomore Kyrah Kittleson is back after qualifying for state in three events last year. She was 16th in the 50 free and 18th in the 200 free at state. Gnewuch is coming off a season in which she took 14th in the butterfly and 19th in the 200 individual medley at state. Schmidt also placed 16th at state in the 200 IM last season.
Wuerger said the expectation is to work hard as a team to maximize potential.
Wuerger said sophomore Addisyn Roswold along with the returning state qualifiers each worked hard training over the summer for club teams.
“They have positive momentum coming into the high school season,” he said. “I have no reason to believe they won’t have a great season.”
The Wildcats are relying on six seniors – Amanda Beggs, Bella Boyle, Amber Burdette, Claire Meyer, Jordan Sommers and Bronwyn Wunder to be veterans to lead the program.
“We always rely on our seniors to be great examples for the team to follow,” he said.
Wuerger said three swimmers who could surprise this season are sophomore Annabelle Fowler, sophomore Amelia McCartney and junior Brita Lake.
Fowler will be a fixture in the freestyle and McCartney will swim the butterfly and backstroke. Lake will give the Wildcats depth in the freestyle and back.
“They all had solid seasons last year and are poised to take the next step,” he said.
A trio of newcomers who could contribute are freshmen Annika Curran, Lauren Konarske and Lydia Slager. Each is expected to swim the IM and breaststroke.
Three teams from the Big Eight Conference finished in the top eight at the WIAA Division 1 state meet. Middleton finished third at state last year and the Cardinals bring back six swimmers from that team. The Cardinals bring a lot of firepower back in long distance led by junior Kaitlin Haag who took seventh in the 500 free and junior Sophie Benson who placed ninth in the 500 free at state last season. Benson took ninth in the 200 free and Haag placed 15th.
The Cardinals bring back half of their 200 medley relay team – junior Lily Maier and senior Natalie Charles who finished fifth at state last year.
“Middleton, Madison West and Madison Memorial will be strong again this year,” Wuerger said. “Sun Prairie splits into East and West this season, so it’s hard to say how good each team will be.”
Madison West returns its state qualifying trio of senior Ellen Osthelder, Hannah Mello and Zeynep Yapici. That trio for the Regents returns from a 200 free relay team that finished third at state last year.
Madison Memorial sophomore Jillian Holler is one of the top freestyle swimmers in the state. She took sixth in the 50 free and seventh in the 100 free at state last season.
Schedule
Fri., Aug. 19
Verona vs. Mount Horeb, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School
Fri., Aug. 26
Verona vs. Sun Prairie West, 5 p.m., Verona High School
Fri., Sept. 2
Verona at Triple-Dual, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School
Fri., Sept. 9
Verona at Triple-Dual, 5 p.m., Middleton High School
Sat., Sept. 10
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Brookfield East High School
Fri., Sept. 16
Verona at Madison Memorial, 5 p.m., Madison Memorial High School
Sat., Sept. 17
Verona at Invitational, 11:45 a.m., Waukesha South Natatorium
Thurs., Sept. 22
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 5 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Wed., Sept. 28
Verona at Madison East, 5:30 p.m., Madison East High School
Fri., Sept. 30
Verona at Dive Invitational, 5:30 p.m., Middleton High School
Sat., Oct. 1
Verona at Invitational, 11 a.m., Middleton High School
Sat., Oct. 8
Verona at Invitational, 11 a.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Fri., Oct. 14
Verona at Triple-Dual, 5:30 p.m., Verona High School
Fri., Oct. 28
Verona at Big Eight Conference Dive Meet, 6 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Sat., Oct. 29
Verona at Big Eight Conference Meet, 1 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School