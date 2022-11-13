Verona's Isabella Gnewuch swims in the 200 IM during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Bill Wuerger
Verona coaches, including head coach Bill Wuerger, left, cheer during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Kyrah Kittleson
Verona's Kyrah Kittleson gets ready for the 50 freestyle during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Annika Curran
Verona's Annika Curran swims in the 100 breaststroke during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Emily Spielman
Verona's Emily Spielman swims in the 100 breaststroke during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lauren Konarske
Verona's Lauren Konarske swims in the 100 breaststroke during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Emily Spielman
Verona's Emily Spielman swims in the 100 butterfly during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Isabella Gnewuch
Verona's Isabella Gnewuch stands on the podium of the 100 butterfly during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Isabella Gnewuch
Verona's Isabella Gnewuch reacts to taking fourth in the 100 butterfly during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
200 Freestyle Relay
Verona's Kyrah Kittleson, left, and Annabelle Fowler react during the 200 freestyle relay during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Annika Curran
Verona's Annika Curran swims in the 200 IM during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Annika Curran
Photo by Jack Miller
Annika Curran
Photo by Jack Miller
Annika Curran
Verona's Annika Curran gets ready for the 200 IM during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Isabella Gnewuch
Photo by Jack Miller
Isabella Gnewuch
Verona's Isabella Gnewuch dives in during the 200 IM during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lydia Slager
Verona's Lydia Slager prepares for the 200 IM during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lydia Slager
Verona's Lydia Slager swims in the 200 IM during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Lydia Slager
Photo by Jack Miller
Emily Spielman
Verona's Emily Spielman swims in the 200 medley relay during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
400 Freestyle Relay
Verona's 400 freestyle relay team cheers during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Annika Curran
Verona's Annika Curran swims in the 400 freestyle relay during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
400 Freestyle Relay
Verona's 400 freestyle relay cheers during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
Monica Schmidt
Verona's Monica Schmidt swims in the 500 freestyle during the WIAA Division 1 state meet on Saturday, Nov. 12, at Waukesha South High School.
Photo by Jack Miller
The Wildcats brought a youthful contingent of swimmers to the state meet that consisted of three freshmen, five sophomores and just one junior.
“I think it was definitely more nerve wracking because a lot of them had never gone through a state swim meet,” said junior Isabella Gnewuch, who finished fourth in the 100-yard butterfly. “It’s not like club or anything, it’s a whole different environment. It was just a learning experience for everyone, whether it went good or bad. I think it’s just something to motivate everyone for next year.”
Verona collected 144 points to finish fifth. Hartland Arrowhead (338.5) beat out Brookfield East (285.5) for the Division 1 state title.
With nine returning state swimmers next season, there’s reason to believe the Wildcats’ top-five finish at state won’t be an anomaly.
“Very optimistic about the girls coming back,” Verona head coach Bill Wuerger said. “They should all be excited for the next year or two or three. We should be very competitive.”
Gnewuch had the Wildcats’ best finish of the day by finishing fourth in the 100 butterfly with a time of 56.4 seconds. Verona got its second podium finish – reserved for the top six placements in each event – when freshman Annika Curran took sixth in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:04.85.
Both Gnewuch and Curran described climbing the podium in front of family, friends and fans as a crazy experience.
“I was super excited. I’m just kind of proud of it all,” Gnewuch said. “We haven’t had someone up there for a while, especially an in individual. Just looking forward to next year and happy with this year.”
It also was Curran’s 15th birthday on Saturday. A podium finish at state isn’t a bad way to celebrate.
“My grandparents came so they were really excited,” Curran said. “It was just really fun seeing all my parents and their friends all being really excited for me.”
It was the first time a Verona swimmer reached the podium since 2018 – a year that saw the Wildcats crown three state champions to finish fourth overall.
“I think that’s the dream, to make it to the podium at the state meet,” Wuerger said. “When they accomplish that, it’s a big deal.”
The Wildcats were oh so close to a few more podium finishes, placing in seventh in four other events.
Verona placed seventh in three relays – the 200 medley relay consisting of sophomore Amelia McCartney, sophomore Emily Spielman, Gnewuch and sophomore Kyrah Kittleson (1:47.78). The Wildcats also took seventh in the 200 freestyle relay that consisted of Spielman, Kittleson, sophomore Annabelle Fowler and Curran, as well as the 400 freestyle relay team of Kittleson, sophomore Monica Schmidt, Gnewuch and Curran (3:34.41).
All three relays dropped times and all but one individual swim was a season-best time.
“To do it on the biggest stage of high school swimming – to stand up to some very tough competition and swim your best – it’s not easy to do,” Wuerger said. “Very happy with how it went.”
Curran placed seventh in the 200 individual medley, clocking in at 2:06.06.
“Now that I have my first year out of the way I’ll know the environment for next year and I’ll be less nervous,” Curran said. “I can help the incoming freshman if they’re nervous about it too.”
Freshman Lauren Konarske clocked in at 1:05.52 in the 100 breaststroke, good for eighth overall. Schmidt (2:08.98) and Gnewuch (2:09.64) placed 11th and 12th in the 100 breaststroke, respectively. Freshman Lydia Slager finished 18th in the event with a time of 2:13.22.
Spielman finished 15th in the 100 butterfly with a 58.71. Schmidt also earned a 15th-place finish, with hers coming in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:17.43.
Spielman touched the final wall at 1:06.09 in the 100 breaststroke to take 13th. Kittleson placed 19th in the 50 freestyle with a time of 24.51.
Verona also brought two divers to the state meet – juniors Annika Rufenacht and Julija Mulholland. Rufenacht finished in 15th, while Mulholland took 19th.