For the second straight year, Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal reached the Round of 16 at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament, but came one win away from winning a medal.
Muskego junior Emily Pan, the seventh seed, defeated 10th-seeded Nagpal 6-0, 6-3 in a third-round match at state on Friday, Oct. 14, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. Pan went on to beat second-seeded Olivia Minikel of Manitowoc Lincoln in a quarterfinal match and finished as the state runner-up. Elkhorn sophomore Parker Christensen defeated Pan in the championship match 6-0, 6-1.
“It’s a big accomplishment,” Nagpal said. “I just hoped to go further.”
Nagpal said Pan has a different style of tennis by grinding through points and being really consistent and not making mistakes.
“In each of the games there were a lot of long points,” she said. “Whoever won the points had to really work hard. She was grinding the ball and not making mistakes. She was just getting it over.”
Verona coach Mark Happel put Nagpal’s season into perspective and he’s confident with her work ethic she can reach higher goals.
“She has been top-10 seeded for two years in a row at state,” Happel said. “She’s second-team all-state for the second straight year. I think she can beat anybody in the state on any given day. I think Naisha will use this as motivation to get back to state. To finish in the top eight at state is tough. She is going to get there. There is no doubt about that.”
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Julia Huseth and junior Annie Nick closed out their season at state after a first-round loss on Thursday, Oct. 13.
It marked Huseth’s third state appearance. It was her second time qualifying for individual state and the Wildcats also made a run to team state in the alternate fall season in the spring of 2021.
“I’m really glad we worked hard enough and were able to get it (special state qualifier) this year,” Huseth said. “I think we really deserved it.”
Early on the first day of the tournament on Oct. 13, it appeared like Nagpal would reach her goal of making the final eight with a chance of winning a medal.
Nagpal defeated Homestead sophomore Ella Heinrich 6-0, 6-0 in a first-round match at state on Thursday, Oct. 13. She then defeated Bay Port’s Khali Stephens 6-3, 6-1 in a second-round match to reach the Round of 16.
The Big Eight Conference had 11 singles players compete in the state tournament. Four players from the Big Eight reached the Round of 16. Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel took third place. Pan defeated Hankel 7-5, 7-5 in a semifinal match on her way to a second-place finish.
Elkhorn’s Christensen finished the season 33-0 with the state championship, one year after finishing as the state runner-up.
At No. 1 doubles, Huseth and Nick jumped out to a 5-4 lead in the first set of a No. 1 doubles match against Whitefish Bay juniors Hannah Griggs and Bryn Gonzalez in a first-round match on Oct. 13. Griggs and Gonzalez bounced back, winning two of the next three games and a tiebreaker to pull out the first set 7-6 (5). The Whitefish Bay tandem then reeled off wins in four straight games in the second set and cruised to a 6-2 victory.
“Whitefish Bay came in as the 11th-seeded team and we knew this would be a match we would have to fight for,” Huseth said. “We really walked into the match with that mentality and it caused us to perform really well.”
The Wildcats’ top doubles tandem switched to hitting more lobs late in the first set and into the second.
“They were just coming up and attacking and we wanted to get it past them anyway,” Nick said.
After trailing 4-0 in the second set, the emotions hit Huseth.
“Me and Annie kind of have this pattern where we get off to a slow start in the second set,” she said. “We worked to try to avoid that. Once the second set came, a lot of emotions came with it because it’s my last high school match. I think the energy was a little bit different. As much as we try to keep it going it’s hard sometimes to get frustrated with yourself when you are not playing to your full potential.”
Griggs and Gonzalez made the Round of 16 at state and lost a quarterfinal match to sixth-seeded Zoe Larson and Carly O’Neal of Cedarburg in three sets in a third-round match at state.
Nick plans to use her experience of playing at the individual state tennis tournament as a motivating factor for next season.
“I was really glad to have this experience, especially with Julia because she has already been here before and she is a senior having more experience than me,” Nick said. “Now, I feel like I can be more of a leader when I’m a senior. Now, I can be more of a leader to them now and have this under my belt.”