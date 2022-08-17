Both Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal and senior Julia Huseth return with experience in the WIAA Division 1 state tournament.
Nagpal went 31-5 as a freshman at No. 1 singles and reached the Round of 16 at state. Nagpal earned an eighth seed at state in her first season and won two matches before dropping a heart-breaker in three sets to Manitowoc Lincoln’s Olivia Minkel, who entered the state tournament unbeaten.
Two years ago as a sophomore, Huseth reached state at No. 1 doubles.
“Naisha at one singles is one of the top players in the state,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “Naisha has a complete game. “We have a strong doubles lineup with a lot of experience.”
Verona went 21-5 in dual meets and 8-2 in the Big Eight Conference last year. The Wildcats earned a No. 4 state ranking in Division 1 by the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association after going 3-1 in the I-94 Challenge that featured No. 1-ranked Whitefish Bay.
Nagpal and Huseth are two of nine returning letterwinners returning for the Wildcats. The Wildcats' new No. 2 doubles team of seniors Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick are back. The other returners are senior Morgan Witkowski, junior Annalise Cooper, sophomores Nicole Repka and Anna Daleboux.
Sisters Annie and Erin Nick won a Big Eight Conference championship at No. 3 doubles last year. Nagpal at No. 1 singles and Huseth and Witkowski at No. 2 doubles took third place.
“They are new to the varsity team, but they are very athletic and getting better every day,” Happel said of his three new singles players.
Three-fourths of Verona’s lineup at singles will be new to their flights. Copper is pegged to play at No. 2 singles, Repka at No. 3 singles and Daleboux at No. 4 singles.
Freshman Zoe Strunz is expected to team with Witkowski at No. 3 doubles.
Erin Nick, Huseth, Lazaro and Witkowski are the team captains.
The Big Eight featured three of the state’s top nine ranked teams at the end of last season — No. 4 Middleton, No. 8 Madison West and No. 9 Verona. Middleton won the conference championship last year. Madison West took second by three points over Verona.
“Middleton, Madison West, Madison Memorial and Janesville Craig are all very talented teams this year,” Happel said.
Verona 6, La Crosse Central 1
Verona 7, La Crosse Logan 0
All four of Verona’s singles players won two matches in the season-opening event in La Crosse.
Nagpal defeated La Crosse Central’s Sienna Torgerud at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Cooper edged La Crosse Central’s Allison Culp 6-4, 7-5. Repka at No. 3 singles escaped with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Central’s Allie Schlicht 6-4, 6-3. At No. 4 singles, Daleboux cruised by Central’s Ahnn Loung 6-0, 6-1.
The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick breezed by La Crosse Central’s Harper Ress and Kendall Blanco 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Strunz and Witkowski for the Wildcats beat Central's Laura Lapp and Mari Klyose 6-2, 6-3.
In the match against La Crosse Logan, Verona swept every flight. Nagpal was dominant in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Niorah Hofland at No. 1 singles. Cooper cruised by Logan’s Audrey Endrizzi 6-1, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Repka rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 win over Sarah Ojelabi. Daleboux at No. 4 singles defeated Logan’s Makenna Brown 6-1, 6-0.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of seniors Julia Huseth and Annie Nick stymied Logan’s Bryn Moore and Madeline Loh 6-0, 6-0. Lazaro and Erin Nick at No. 2 doubles shut down Logan’s Maryann Little and Lauren Toben 6-0,. 6-0. Verona’s Strunz and Witkowski at No. 3 doubles breezed by Logan’s Norah Reineking and Cheng Yeng Yang 6-0, 6-0.
Schedule
Mon., Aug. 15
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Green Island Tennis Courts
Tues., Aug. 18
Verona at Sun Prairie West, 4 p.m., Sun Prairie West High School
Fri., Aug. 19
Verona at Invitational, noon, Madison Area
Sat., Aug. 20
Verona at Invitational, 9 a.m., Madison Area
Tues., Aug. 23
Verona at Madison East, 4 p.m., Madison East High School
Tues., Aug. 30
Verona at Sun Prairie East, 4 p.m., Sun Prairie East High School
Thurs., Sept. 1
Verona vs. Janesville Craig, 4 p.m., Verona High School
Tues., Sept. 6
Verona at Beloit Memorial, 4 p.m., Beloit Memorial High School
Thurs., Sept. 8
Verona vs. Middleton, 4 p.m., Verona High School
Fri., Sept. 9
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Waunakee High School
Sat., Sept. 10
Verona at Invitational, 8 a.m., Waunakee High School
Tues., Sept. 13
Verona at Madison La Follette, 4 p.m., Madison La Follette High School
Fri., Sept. 16
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Madison West High School
Sat., Sept. 17
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Madison West High School
Tues., Sept. 20
Verona vs. Janesville Parker, 4 p.m., Verona High School
Fri., Sept. 23
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Madison West High School
Sat., Sept. 24
Verona at Invitational, TBD, Madison West High School
Wed., Sept. 28
Verona at Big Eight Tournament, 9:30 a.m., Nielsen Tennis Courts
Thurs., Sept. 29
Verona at Big Eight Tournament, noon., Nielsen Tennis Courts