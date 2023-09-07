Naisha Nagpal didn’t get to play as much tennis as she wanted over the summer. The Verona junior went to India for a month – but she’s starting to find her groove again.
Nagpal pushed Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram to three sets before dropping a third-set tiebreaker.
“I haven’t been playing much this summer,” said Nagpal, a two-time WIAA Division 1 state qualifier who has reached the Round of 16 both years. “I’m excited to get back into it and hopefully show something at state.”
In a battle between two of the state’s top-seven ranked teams, Middleton rolled by a short-handed Verona lineup 7-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Verona Area High School.
Verona (9-2, 4-1 Big Eight) – ranked seventh in the Division 1 Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings – was missing freshman McKenna Thorson, the Wildcats’ No. 1 singles player, who has a wrist injury. Thorson is 9-0 in her first season, but has missed the last two matches with injury. The other Verona singles players each moved up one flight. With the win, second-ranked Middleton (10-1, 5-0 Big Eight) moved one win ahead of the Wildcats in the Big Eight Conference regular season championship hunt.
Madison West (7-6, 4-1 Big Eight), ranked 10th, is in a tie for second place with Verona in the conference. Five of the Regents’ six losses have come to teams ranked in the top 10 in the state, including the Wildcats 4-3 on Aug. 17.
“We played really well,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “We just came up a little short in a few areas. All seven flights played fantastic.”
Happel said Thorson will be back to play this season and he was just following the athletic trainer’s advice. Thorson also didn’t play in Verona’s 6-1 victory over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Verona.
All eyes were on Nagpal and Somasundaram in a third-set tiebreaker. After winning the first set 6-2, Nagpal dropped the second set to Somasundaram 6-1. In the tiebreaker, Nagpal scored four straight points to take a 5-4 lead. After Nagpal faulted on a serve, Somasundaram took a 7-5 lead. After Somasundaram hit a shot in the net, Nagpal made a comeback to tie it.
She scored again when her shot down the line was backhanded by Somasundaram and sailed out of bounds to tie the tiebreaker at 7. Nagpal led 10-9 late in the tiebreaker, but Somasundaram’s steady play won out down the stretch.
“I knew it was going to be a tough match and I put a lot of effort into this match,” said Nagpal, who split two matches with Somasundaram last year. “It wasn’t how I wanted it to be exactly. I’m proud that I never gave up and kept on fighting a tough opponent. She’s one of the top players in the state. It’s always going to be split, sometimes she wins and sometimes I win.”
Nagpal has been playing No. 2 singles this season and has had a couple of matches at No. 1 singles. She is confident that she can make another run to state.
“It was just whoever had the more energy and whoever could not make a mistake at the end of the day,” Nagpal said. “It was just back and forth grinding them out and who makes a mistake first.”
Playing a steady player who hits with power can test a player’s patience in a long rally.
“It kind of scares me when I get those approach shots because if I was practicing I would kill that shot and in a tiebreaker you have to be so careful. I just have to dink it in and I will be fine. It was more like not hitting any winners because you don’t want to risk shanking a ball.”
It’s those approach shots that can be a challenge against an opponent who doesn’t make many unforced errors.
“When you are in a tiebreaker her instincts tell her to go after it, but she’s being a little careful and rightfully so because Netra is not going to miss,” Happel said. “You have to wait until you get a ball you can attack.”
Verona’s Nicole Repka at No. 2 singles lost to Middleton’s Lydia Sabat 6-0, 6-1. Anna Dalebroux at No. 3 singles won two games and dropped a match to the Cardinals’ Sophie Shi 6-1, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Middleton’s Rishika Kommuri defeated Verona’s Kally Sweet 6-0, 6-2.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Annie Nick and Zoe Strunz lost to the Cardinals’ Ashley Andler and Keena Cheng 6-1, 6-3. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Alisa Krylova and Sierra Ejercito were clipped by Middleton’s Sarah Li and Sophia Pientka 6-4, 6-3. The Cardinals’ No. 3 doubles team of Hannah Lister and Mia Balisteri knocked off Verona’s Mia Vandermause and Mallorie Kreuser 6-4, 6-2.
Verona 6, Janesville Parker 1
The Wildcats won all three doubles matches to roll by the Vikings on Sept. 5.
Nick and Strunz at No. 1 doubles cruised by Janesville Parker’s Esmerelda Garcia-Seville and Jade Risseeuw 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, the Wildcats’ Annalise Cooper and Krylova defeated the Vikings’ Trisha Copeland and Clyde Lep 6-0, 6-1. Kreuser and Vandermause (No. 3 doubles) breezed by Parker’s Megan Schoville and Emily Sachs 6-0, 6-0.
Nagpal at No. 1 singles, rolled by Janesville Parker’s Abby Franke 6-0, 6-0. Repka at No. 2 singles dominated in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Parker’s Ariel Lovelace 6-0, 6-0. At No. 3 singles, Dalebroux defeated Parker’s Lillyana Mousseau 6-0, 6-0. Ejercito at No. 4 singles lost in three sets to the Vikings’ Mya Moreno-Larranaga 4-6, 6-4, 10-8.