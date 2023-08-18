The Verona girls tennis team swept singles action to earn a 4-3 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison West on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Verona High School.
Verona’s McKenna Thorson went unblemished in a 6-0, 6-0 win over West’s Grace Huang at the top singles flight. At No. 2 singles, Verona’s Naisha Nagpal dropped just two games in her 6-0, 6-2 victory over Isabelle Gao. Nicole Repka was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over the Regents’ Kaia Berghahn. Verona’s Anna Dalebroux rallied from a first-set loss to take a 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 win against West’s Clara Warrick at No. 4 singles.
Madison West’s Molly Ryan and Tyra Gustavson defeated Verona’s Annie Nick and Zoe Strunz 6-4, 6-0 at the No. 1 doubles flight. The Wildcats’ Annalise Cooper and Alisa Krylova (No. 2 doubles) and Mia Vandermause and Mallorie Kreuser (No. 3 doubles) lost in matches of 4-6, 6-3, 10-7 and 7-6 (5), 7-5, respectively.