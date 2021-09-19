Naisha Nagpal’s impressive 17-0 start to the season at No. 1 singles came to an end during the Verona girls tennis team’s 6-1 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison La Follette Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats then played in the Madison West Invitational on Friday, Sept. 17 and Saturday, Sept. 18, earning a 1-3 record.
Verona 6, Madison La Follette 1
Nagpal — a freshman — lost to La Follette’s Annalise Yang 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 at the top singles flight for her first loss of the season. Verona went on to win the other six matches.
At No. 2 singles, Samantha Breitbach lost just two games en route to a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Emily Zamber. Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles) and Elsa Queoff (No. 4 singles) both moved to 18-0 in their respective flights this season against the Lancers. Qureshi won 6-0, 6-1 against Norah Burke. Queoff swept Leyna Hegge 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Julia Huseth and Morgan Kreuser were 6-2, 6-1 winners against Madison Feldhausen and Kyra Saari. Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles against Esperanza Jimenez and Cherish Scott. Annie Nick and Erin Nick teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Zoie Collu and Zoe Papadoulos at No. 3 doubles.
Madison West Invitational
The Wildcats defeated Badger, 4-3, and also picked up losses against host Madison West (5-2), Ashwaubenon (5-2) and Eau Claire Memorial (4-3) during the invitational held Sept. 17 and Sept. 18 at Madison West High School.
Nagpal (No. 1 singles) went 3-1 for the tournament, with her only loss coming to Badger’s Zaya Iderzu by a score of 6-3, 6-0.
Both Qureshi (No. 3 singles) and Queoff (No. 4 singles) dropped their first matches of the season at the tournament.
Queoff lost to Madison West’s Grace Huang 6-3, 6-1. Qureshi was topped by Ashwaubenon’s Aneesha Prathigudupu 7-5, 6-3. Qureshi and Queoff both won three matches to help lead Verona — ranked No. 4 in Division 1.
The No. 3 doubles team of Erin Nick and Annie Nick won two matches for the Wildcats. Eau Claire Memorial is ranked No. 9 in Division 1, while Madison West earned an honorable mention spot on the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association’s rankings.