The Verona girls tennis team earned four sweeps during a 7-0 Big Eight Conference win over Beloit Memorial on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at Beloit Memorial High School.
Naisha Nagpal and Nicole Repka won 6-0, 6-0 at No 1 singles and No. 3 singles, respectively. Nagpal defeated Andrea Aleman, while Repka topped Alexandra Cabrera.
Verona’s Annalise Cooper won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles against Yescenia Zarinana. At No. 4 singles, Anna Daleboux beat Beloit’s Emma Middleton 6-1, 6-1.
Julia Huseth and Annie Nick (No. 1 doubles) and Zoe Strunz and Morgan Witkowski (No. 3 doubles) captured 6-0, 6-0 victories for Verona. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick topped Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton 6-2, 6-3.