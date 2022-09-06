The Verona girls tennis team turned in a dominant week of doubles play on their way to winning two Big Eight Conference matches last week.
Verona defeated Janesville Craig 6-1 on Thursday, Sept. 1, at Verona Area High School. The Wildcats were riding the momentum of a 6-1 victory over Sun Prairie East on Tuesday, Aug. 30.
Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal – who made it to the Round of 16 at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament last year – lost her first match of the season to Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang, who finished fifth place at state last year for Madison La Follette. Nagpal is 9-1 this season.
Verona 6, Janesville Craig 1
Led by the strength of its doubles teams, Verona topped Janesville Craig in a conference match on Sept. 1, at Verona Area High School.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Julia Huseth and junior Annie Nick defeated Janesville Craig’s Karyssa Norland and Hattie Plenty 7-5, 6-2. With the win, Huseth and Nick improved their record to 7-3. At No. 2 doubles, Verona seniors Andrea Chavez Lazaro and Erin Nick rolled to a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Craig’s Mackenna Kelly and Charlotte Mark 6-1, 6-0. WIth the victory, Lazaro and Erin Nick improved their record to 8-2.
Verona senior Morgan Wikowski and freshman Zoe Strunz at No. 3 doubles cruised by the Cougars’ Sophie Schultz and Victoria Barajas 6-1, 6-1. Witkowski and Strunz also improved to 7-3 this season.
Nagpal at No. 1 singles outlasted Janesville Craig’s Lexie Hankel in three sets 2-6, 6-4, 10-7. At No. 3 singles, Verona’s Nicole Repka defeated Craig’s Eni Agollari 6-0, 6-4.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie East 1
The Wildcats won all three doubles matches en route to a victory over the Cardinals on Aug. 30.
Huseth and Annie Nick at No. 1 doubles clipped Sun Prairie East’s Grace Kramschuster and Reagan Schwartzer 6-1, 7-6 (6). At No. 2 doubles, Erin Nick and Chavez Lazaro defeated the Cardinals’ Ashley Bedner and Leah Schroeder 6-3, 6-1. Witkowski and Strunz at No. 3 doubles upended Sun Prairie’s East’s Teegan Davis and Grace Durham 6-3, 6-0.
Cooper at No. 2 singles defeated East’s Nicole Everson 6-3, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Repka rolled by the Cardinals’ Raina Borgardt 6-3, 6-0. Anna Daleboux at No. 4 singles cruised by Sun Prairie’s Braenna Stampf 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 singles, Nagpal lost her first match of the season to Yang in three sets 3-6, 6-4, 10-8.