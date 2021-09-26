The Verona girls tennis team’s singles flights pulled off a perfect combined run as the Wildcats picked up a 7-0 Big Eight Conference victory over Beloit Memorial Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Beloit Memorial High School.
The Wildcats went on to win four matches at the Madison West Invitational all by scores of 5-2 on Friday, Sept. 24, and Saturday, Sept. 25, at Madison West High School.
Madison West Invitational
Verona finished 4-0 at the invitational, with wins against Notre Dame Academy (5-2) and Brookfield East (5-2) on Sept. 24 and victories over Hamilton (5-2) and Brookfield Central (5-2) on Sept. 25.
At No. 1 singles, freshman Naisha Nagpal went a perfect 4-0 at the invitational. Zoe Qureshi also had a 4-0 run, with hers coming at No. 3 singles.
Verona had two doubles teams finish 4-0 at the invitational.
At No. 2 doubles, Julia Huseth and Morgan Witowski teamed up for a 4-0 run, while Annie Nick and Erin Nick did the same at the No. 3 doubles flight.
Verona 7, Beloit Memorial 0
All four of Verona’s singles flights won by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Nagpal earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Beloit’s Jayda Mckinley. At No. 2 singles, Samantha Breitbach beat Candiss Edwards 6-0, 6-0. Qureshi (No. 3 singles) and Elsa Queoff (No. 4 singles) topped Mariana Cardenas and Karla Martinez, respectively.
The Wildcats also swept at No. 1 doubles.
Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Kreuser teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 win against Andrea Aleman and Alexandra Cabrera.
It was nearly sweeps for No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
Huseth and Witkowski were winners at the No. 2 doubles flight against Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton, 6-1, 6-0. Annie Nick and Erin Nick also dropped just one game, winning their No. 3 doubles bout over Marieli Perez and Jasmin Davison.
Following a 1-3 record at the Madison West invitational last weekend, Verona moved down from No. 4 to No. 10 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association’s latest Division 1 state rankings.