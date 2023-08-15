The Verona girls tennis team won three dual matches at the season-opening La Crosse Logan Invitational on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Green Island Tennis Courts in La Crosse.
The Wildcats rolled by both La Crosse Logan and La Crosse Central 7-0 on Monday. Verona clipped La Crosse Aquinas 4-3.
Verona won three singles matches against Aquinas. Verona freshman McKenna Thorson at No. 1 singles defeated Aquinas’ Danica Silcox 6-2, 6-0. Verona junior Naisha Nagpal at No. 2 singles topped Kate Fortney 6-0, 6-3. Verona junior Anna Dalebroux at No. 4 singles outlasted Aquinas’ Avie Nelson in three sets, 3-6, 6-2, 10-8.
The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of Mallorie Kreuser and Jillian Halsted also knocked off their counterparts – Rosa Schwinn-Weaver and Eva Willenbring 0-6, 7-5, 10-7.
Against La Crosse Logan, Thorson at No. 1 singles defeated Logan’s Bryn Moore 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, Nagpal breezed by Logan's Makenna Brown 6-0, 6-0. The Wildcats' Nicole Repka at No. 3 singles cruised by Logan’s Madeline Loh 6-0, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Dalebroux defeated Sophia Tucker 6-1, 6-1.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Annie Nick and Zoe Strunz defeated Logan's Zaliana Stanton and Lauren Tobin 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Annalise Cooper and Alisa Krylova knocked off Lola Xiopng and Phuongquynh Vu 6-1, 6-1. Verona's No. 3 doubles team of Mia Vandermause and Kreuser didn’t drop a game en route to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Logan’s Jaida Degenhardt and Holly Aspenson.
In the dual match against La Crosse Central, Nagpal at No. 1 singles upended Katie Johnson 6-1, 6-0. Thorson at No. 2 singles didn’t drop a game in a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Aloison Culp. Repka, at No. 3 singles, defeated Central’s Laura Lapp 6-2, 6-0. Dalebroux at No. 4 singles didn’t drop a game in a dominating 6-0, 6-0 win over Anni Ford.
Nick and Strunz as the Wildcats’ top doubles team, defeated Central’s Harper Rees and Anh Luong 6-3, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Verona’s Cooper and Krylova breezed by Taylor Herold and Olivia Rudie 6-0, 6-0. Kreuser and Vandermause at No. 3 doubles cruises by Central’s Kate Caucutt and Lila Fruehlingh 6-0, 6-0.