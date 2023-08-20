The Verona girls tennis team swept singles action to earn a 4-3 Big Eight Conference victory over Madison West on Thursday, Aug. 17, at Verona High School.
The Wildcats then lost a 4-3 nonconference match to Arrowhead on Friday, Aug. 18. That was followed by 4-3 victories over Homestead and Nicolet on Saturday, Aug. 19.
Verona 4, Madison West 3
Verona’s McKenna Thorson went unblemished in a 6-0, 6-0 win over West’s Grace Huang at the top singles flight. At No. 2 singles, Verona’s Naisha Nagpal dropped just two games in her 6-0, 6-2 victory over Isabelle Gao. Nicole Repka was a 6-2, 6-3 winner over the Regents’ Kaia Berghahn. Verona’s Anna Dalebroux rallied from a first-set loss to take a 4-6, 6-2, 10-6 win against West’s Clara Warrick at No. 4 singles.
Arrowhead 4, Verona 3
The Wildcats won the top three singles flights. Thorson defeated Arrowhead’s Emily Muresan 6-2, 6-0 at the top singles flight. At No. 2 singles, Nagpal also dropped just two games on her way to a 6-1, 6-1 victory over Mekenna Verhagen. At No. 3 singles, Repka collected a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Aubrey Mcguire.
Verona 4, Homestead 3
Verona’s top three singles flights all picked up wins again and Annalise Cooper and Alisa Krylova picked up a win at No. 2 doubles to help the Wildcats to a win. Thorson was a 6-4, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles against Katelyn Rippl. At No. 2 singles, Nagpal picked up a 6-1, 6-3 win over Elsa Heinrich. Repka won 6-4, 6-4 against Daniela Ivanov at No. 3 singles.
Cooper and Krylova earned a 6-2, 6-4 victory.
Verona 4, Nicolet 3
Verona once again leaned on its singles power by sweeping all four flights.
Nagpal dropped just one game in her 6-0, 6-1 win at No. 1 singles against Ellie Scheuer. Thorson swept 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles against Katya Raive. Repka (No. 3 singles) and Dalebroux (No. 4 singles) won 6-2, 6-2 and 6-0, 6-0, respectively.