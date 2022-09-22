The Verona girls tennis team dropped just a total of three games during a dominating 7-0 Big Eight Conference sweep over Janesville Parker on Tuesday, Sept. 20, at Verona High School.
Naisha Nagpal (No. 1 singles), Nicole Repka (No. 3 singles) and Anna Daleboux (No. 4 singles) all picked up 6-0, 6-0 wins in singles action. Annalise Cooper earned a 6-1, 6-1 victory at No. 2 singles.
Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick (No. 2 doubles), as well as Morgan Witkowski and Zoe Strunz (No. 3 doubles) teamed up for 6-0, 6-0 wins at their respective flights. Julia Huseth and Annie Nick were 6-1, 6-0 winners at No. 1 doubles.