The Verona girls tennis team’s singles flights pulled off a perfect combined run as the Wildcats picked up a 7-0 Big Eight Conference victory over Beloit Memorial Tuesday, Sept. 23, at Beloit Memorial High School.
All four of Verona’s singles flights won by scores of 6-0, 6-0.
Verona’s Naisha Nagpal earned a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Beloit’s Jayda Mckinley. At No. 2 singles, Samantha Breitbach beat Candiss Edwards 6-0, 6-0. Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles) and Elsa Queoff (No. 4 singles) topped Mariana Cardenas and Karla Martinez, respectively.
The Wildcats also swept at No. 1 doubles.
Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Kreuser teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 win against Andrea Aleman and Alexandra Cabrera.
It was nearly sweeps for No. 2 and No. 3 doubles.
Julia Huseth and Morgan Witkowski were winners at the No. 2 doubles flight against Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton, 6-1, 6-0. Annie Nick and Erin Nick also dropped just one game, winning their No. 3 doubles bout over Marieli Perez and Jasmin Davison.
Following a 1-3 record at the Madison West invitational last weekend, Verona moved down from No. 4 to No. 10 in the Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association’s latest Division 1 state rankings.