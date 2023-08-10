The Verona girls tennis team brings back its top four singles players and two doubles players from a team that finished third place in the Big Eight Conference last year.
The Wildcats have two Division 1 state qualifiers back in junior Naisha Nagpal at No. 1 singles and senior Annie Nick at No. 1 doubles. Verona went 15-9 overall and 7-3 in the Big Eight last season.
Nagpal racked up a record of 29-5 and made a run to the Round of 16 at state last year for the second consecutive year. Nagpal has been second-team all-state the past two years.
Nagpal lost a third-round match at state last year to Muskego junior Emily Pan 6-0, 6-3. After the final match at state, Happel put Nagpal’s season into perspective and he’s confident with her work ethic she can reach higher goals.
“She has been top-10 seeded for two years in a row at state,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “I think she can beat anybody in the state on any given day. I think Naisha will use this as motivation to get back to state. To finish in the top eight at state is tough. She is going to get there. There is no doubt about that.”
The Big Eight Conference had 11 singles players compete in the state tournament. Four players from the Big Eight reached the Round of 16. Janesville Craig sophomore Lexie Hankel took third place at state last year.
The other top contenders who will be vying for a conference title at No. 1 singles are Hankel, Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram and Sun Prairie East’s Annalise Yang.
The other returning singles players for Verona are senior Annalise Cooper (No. 2 singles), junior Nicole Repka (No. 3 singles) and junior Anna Dalebroux (No. 4 singles). Both Repka and Dalebroux were third-team all-conference selections last season.
Sophomore Zoe Strunz returns after playing No. 3 doubles last year. The Wildcats will have to find a new No. 2 doubles team after the graduation of Erin Nick and Andrea Chavez Lazaro, who were third-team all-conference last season.
The number of girls tennis players at Verona is at an all-time high, Happel said.
That will give Happel even more competition for rounding out the doubles lineup.
One newcomer expected to make an immediate impact is freshman McKenna Thorson.
“We hope to be in the top three in the Big Eight,” Happel said.
