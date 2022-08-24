The Verona girls tennis team won every doubles match en route to rolling to a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie West in a Big Eight Conference and home opener on Thursday, Aug. 18.
Verona (4-2, 1-1 Big Eight) followed that up with a 4-3 loss to Madison Memorial and a 5-2 loss to Homestead in a 15-team, two-day invitational on Friday, Aug. 19, at Verona Area High School. The invitational includes Nicolet, Arrowhead, Cedarburg and Whitefish Bay. The Madison-area schools serve as the host.
Verona 6, Sun Prairie West 1
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of seniors Julia Huseth and Annie Nick defeated Sun Prairie West’s Kaylee Reins and Ashley Rahn 6-0, 6-3. Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick at No. 2 doubles for Verona cruised by West’s Ishandi Padmanaban and Sadie Seguar 6-0, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, the Wildcats’ Zoe Strunz and Morgan Witkowski knocked off the Wolves’ Asha Sundarum and Kaelynn Endress 6-1, 6-1.
Verona also won three of the four singles matches.
Sophomore Naisha Nagpal at No. 1 singles breezed by Sun Prairie West’s Katie Thompson 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Verona’s Annalise Cooper defeated West’s Mairin Leary 6-2, 6-3. The Wildcats’ Nicole Repka at No. 3 singles beat the Wolves’ Lexa Bryant 6-1, 6-0.
Madison Memorial 4, Verona 3
Nagpal remained unbeaten at No. 1 singles, but the Wildcats lost a nail-biter to the Spartans on Aug. 19.
Nagpal defeated Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang 6-1, 6-1. At No. 2 singles, Cooper rolled by the Spartans’ Amy Yao 6-1, 6-1.
The other win for the Wildcats came from the No. 1 doubles team of Huseth and Annie Nick which outlasted the Spartans’ Elizabeth Wu and Elfin Wiriyan in three sets 4-6, 6-0, 10-7.
Homestead 5, Verona 2
The Wildcats won matches at two flights in a nonconference loss to Homestead on Aug. 19.
Nagpal at No. 1 singles rolled by Homestead’s Ritu Nair 6-0, 6-1. The other victory for the Wildcats came from Lazaro and Erin Nck at No. 2 doubles. Lazaro and Nick clipped Homestead’s Ava Karegeannes and Abigail Horwitz 6-3, 6-4.