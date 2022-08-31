Verona swept all three doubles matches to knock off Madison East 5-2 in a Big Eight Conference dual match on Tuesday, Aug. 23, in Madison.
The Wildcats then lost a nonconference match to Kettle Moraine 6-1 on Monday, Aug. 29.
With the loss, Verona drops to 5-3, 2-1 Big Eight.
Verona 5, Madison East 2
Verona’s Julia Huseth and Annie Nick at No. 1 doubles defeated Madison East’s Tess McGlenn and Claire Pietruszka 6-2, 6-3. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick breezed by the Purgolders’ Eudora Tvedt and Daniella Buhler Vale 6-1, 6-1. At No. 3 doubles, Verona’s Zoe Strunz and Morgan Witkowski rolled by Madison East’s Tessa Pietruszka and Caitlyn Foster 6-0, 6-1.
Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal at No. 1 singles cruised by Madison East’s Maria Brennan 6-0, 6-1. The other victory for the Wildcats came from Nicole Repka at No. 3 singles where she topped the Purgolders’ Elsa Marley 6-1, 6-0.
Kettle Moraine 6, Verona 1
Nagpal stayed unbeaten at No. 1 singles and won the only match for the Wildcats.
Nagpal defeated Kettle Moraine’s Anna Sueflohn 6-2, 6-0. In the other three singles matches, Kettle Moraine won 38 of the 46 games.