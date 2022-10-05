Naisha Nagpal

Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal returns a serve against Janesville Craig in a No. 1 doubles match on Thursday, Sept. 4, at Verona Area High School. Nagpal defeated Lexie Hankel in three sets.

 Photo by Mark Nesbitt

Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal is headed back to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament after taking second at a Division 1 girls tennis sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in La Crosse.

Nagpal was defeated by Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match of the No. 1 singles flight. Nagpal started off the sectional with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over La Crosse Logan’s Norah Hofland. Nagpal then went on to beat Madison West’s Audrey Yu in the semifinals 6-2, 6-4.

Somasundaram beat Nagpal 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match at the No. 1 singles flight at the Big Eight Conference meet last week.

Nagpal – who heads into the state tournament with a record of 26-4 – went 31-5 as a freshman at No. 1 singles and reached the Round of 16 at state. Nagpal earned an eighth seed at state in her first season and won two matches before dropping a heartbreaker in three sets to Manitowoc Lincoln’s Olivia Minkel, who entered the state tournament unbeaten.

Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of Julia Huseth and Annie Nick lost a three-set battle in their opener. The Wildcat duo fell to La Crosse Central’s Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.

Tags

Recommended for you