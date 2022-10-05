Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal is headed back to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament after taking second at a Division 1 girls tennis sectional on Wednesday, Oct. 5, in La Crosse.
Nagpal was defeated by Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram 6-3, 6-4 in the championship match of the No. 1 singles flight. Nagpal started off the sectional with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over La Crosse Logan’s Norah Hofland. Nagpal then went on to beat Madison West’s Audrey Yu in the semifinals 6-2, 6-4.
Somasundaram beat Nagpal 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match at the No. 1 singles flight at the Big Eight Conference meet last week.
Nagpal – who heads into the state tournament with a record of 26-4 – went 31-5 as a freshman at No. 1 singles and reached the Round of 16 at state. Nagpal earned an eighth seed at state in her first season and won two matches before dropping a heartbreaker in three sets to Manitowoc Lincoln’s Olivia Minkel, who entered the state tournament unbeaten.
Verona’s No. 1 doubles team of Julia Huseth and Annie Nick lost a three-set battle in their opener. The Wildcat duo fell to La Crosse Central’s Katie Johnson and Odessa Barreyro 6-1, 2-6, 10-8.