Verona’s Naisha Nagpal continued an impressive freshman campaign by qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 individual state girls tennis tournament during a sectional hosted by Waunakee on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Nagpal made a run to the championship match at the No. 1 singles flight, but lost a three-set match to Middleton’s Netra Somasundaram. Nagpal was edged by a score of 6-1, 4-6, 10-4.
Nagpal started off the sectional with a 6-2, 6-0 victory over La Crosse Central’s Sienna Torgerud. The freshman topped Sauk Prairie’s Quinlyn Mack 6-2, 6-1 in the semifinal match.
The Division 1 individual state girls tennis tournament is set to take place from Thursday, Oct. 14 to Saturday, Oct. 16 at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Verona’s Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles) and Elsa Queoff also advanced to the championship match in their respective flights.