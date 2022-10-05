In her biggest match of the season, Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal pulled out a tiebreaker in the second set to knock off second-seeded Annalise Yang of Sun Prairie East and went on to finish second place in the Big Eight Conference Tournament on Thursday, Sept. 29.
Going into the conference tournament, Nagpal’s only loss in the conference was to Yang, who finished fifth place at the WIAA Division 1 state meet last year. The top three seeds all entered the conference tournament with one Big Eight loss. Nagpal is the only one who beat top-seeded Janesville Craig freshman Lexie Hankel in the regular season.
“All of us can beat each other,” Nagpal said of the top four singles players in the Big Eight. “We are all on the same level.”
It marks the first time Nagpal has beaten Yang in her prep career.
Nagpal (25-3) and the Wildcats carried that momentum into the WIAA Division 1 Madison Memorial subsectional on Monday, Oct. 3, at Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Nagpal won a first-round match to qualify for the sectional. The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Julia Huseth and junior Annie Nick (18-10) also won a first-round match at the subsectional to punch their ticket to the sectional.
Madison Memorial subsectional
Nagpal defeated Monroe’s Krissi Haumer at No. 1 singles 6-0, 6-0 to qualify for the sectional. Nagpal will play Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang in a sectional semifinal match on Wednesday.
At No. 1 doubles, Huseth and Annie Nick, earned a fifth seed and defeated Madison Memorial’s Elizabeth Wu and Elfin Wiriyan 6-4, 6-1 to earn a sectional berth and avenged a loss to the Spartan tandem from the conference tournament last week.
At No. 2 singles, Verona’s Annalise Cooper lost a first-round match to Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah 6-0, 6-2. Fourth-seeded sophomore Nicole Repka knocked off fifth-seeded Cora Smith of Madison Memorial 6-1, 7-6 (4). She then lost to top-seeded Middleton’s Lydia Sabat 6-0, 6-1. At No. 4 singles, Verona sophomore Anna Dalebroux, the fifth seed, defeated fourth-seeded Kalena Petterson of Madison East 6-1, 6-0 in a first-round match. She then lost to top-seeded Sophie Shi of Middleton, 6-0, 6-1.
Verona seniors Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick (20-8) received a fourth seed and they lost to Madison Memorial’s Grace Bonnell and Addie Armstrong in three sets 6-3, 3-6, 10-7. The Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team of freshman Zoe Strunz and senior Morgan Witkowski received a fourth seed and they cruised by Waunakee’s Nadia Chaudhary and Taylor Copeland 6-1, 6-3. In a semifinal match, Madison Memorial’s Mihika Shivakumar and Emily Cai rolled by Strunz and Witkowski 6-1, 6-1.
Big Eight Conference
After overcoming a two-game deficit in the first set to Madison Memorial’s Jiang in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday, Sept. 28 – and seeing the sixth-seeded Spartan rally to within one game in the second set before pulling out a 6-4, 6-3 victory – Nagpal put her looming showdown with Yang into perspective.
“Play good tennis is what matters,” she said. “Annalise is a very tough opponent. If I lose, so be it, I know she is a tough player. It’s not the end of the world. I want to have high goals.”
Four of the seven flights for Verona finished in the top three at the conference tournament and the Wildcats finished fourth in the conference with 12 points. Repka at No. 3 singles and Dalebroux at No. 4 singles took third place. The No. 2 doubles team of Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick finished third place.
Middleton’s Netra Somasundarem, the fourth seed at No. 1 singles, defeated Nagpal 6-3, 6-1 in the championship match.
It wasn’t an easy road for Nagpal by opening the tournament having to top Jiang in a quarterfinal match on Wednesday.
“She’s one of the tougher players, but honestly I wasn’t playing my best today,” Nagpal said. “I needed to just get it over it with, win and focus on my tennis and practice my shots for tomorrow.”
Jiang won the first two games in the first set.
“It was a bad start,” Nagpal said. “I think it was just confidence, (being) indoors with everything different, but that’s no excuse.”
Nagpal came back and won the first four games in the second set.
“After I win first sets, I usually gain so much confidence and I’m like, ‘OK, I have to play way different and better my second set and get my game back to normal.’” she said.
Jiang didn’t go without a fight, answering by winning three straight games to cut Nagpal’s lead to 4-3. Nagpal closed out the victory by winning the final two games.
“I was not myself today,” Nagpal said. “Those three games, I really brought it out, experimented and tried out some new things and she got back into it.”
Repka outdueled third-seeded Madison Memorial’s Smith 7-5, 6-2 in a third-place match. That came after Repka lost to second-seeded Madison West junior Greta Becker 7-5, 6-3 in a semifinal match.
On Wednesday, Repka started the tournament by cruising by Madison East’s Elsa Marley 6-2, 6-0.
Dalebroux, the fourth seed at No. 4 singles, opened the tournament by surviving fifth-seeded Janesville Craig’s Lucy Rhoades in three sets 5-7, 6-4, 10-6. In a semifinal match, she lost to top-seeded Shi of Middleton 6-1, 6-0. Dalebroux rebounded to outlast third-seeded Petterson of Madison East in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 10-4.
At No. 2 doubles, Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick rebounded after dropping a second-set tiebreaker and match to second-seeded Madison West seniors Isabella Gao and Emily Goetz 6-1, 7-6 (5) in a semifinal match.
rink Nick said the key going into the match against the Regents was not letting them get in their heads too much.
“I think we just wanted to put it all out on the court,” Erin Nick said.
“We didn’t want to go down without a fight,” Chavez-Lazaro said.
Chavez-Lazaro and Erin Nick rebounded to clip Madison Memroial’s Bonnell and Armstrong in three sets 5-7, 6-3, 10-5 in a third-place match.
“I think it’s exciting as seniors,” Chavez-Lazaro said. “I think we are focusing on having fun and it is making us play better. I think we had good communication. We know where each other will be on the court. I think that is why we play well together.”
The Wildcats’ third-seeded No. 3 doubles team of Strunz and Witkowski placed fourth. The biggest surprise of the tournament was 10th-seeded Madison Memorial’s Shivakumar and Cai, who captured the title. The Verona tandem lost a third-place match to Sun Prairie East’s Grace Durham and Teegan Davis in three sets 3-6, 7-6 (5), 10-4.
Strunz and Wikowski opened the tournament with a 6-2, 6-2 victory. The Spartans’ Shivakumar and Cai upset Strunz and Witkowski 6-3, 6-2 in a semifinal.
In two quarterfinal matches on Wednesday, Cooper at No. 2 singles and the Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Huseth Annie Nick lost. Madison Memorial’s Wu and Wiriyan, the sixth seed, knocked off third-seeded Huseth and Annie Nick 6-3, 6-0.
At No. 2 singles, fifth-seeded Cooper dropped a quarterfinal match to fourth-seeded Decorah of Madison East, 6-1, 6-1 on Wednesday.