After playing in 229 USTA tennis matches in nine years and winning 57 matches in her high school career, Verona sophomore Naisha Nagpal has one goal she wants to check off her list this week.
“I want to make it to the final eight at state and get on the podium for a medal,” Nagpal said on Monday, three days before her first-round match at the WIAA Division 1 state tournament. “I feel like I can do it. There are girls on my side I have beat and I think I can go higher.”
Nagpal is on pace to reach 100 career wins in her prep career. She hasn’t closed the book on her second year with the Wildcats, but she enters the state tournament for the second straight year seeded. She’s seeded No. 10 and the soft-spoken teenager renowned for her backhand is taking it all in stride.
Playing in USTA tennis matches since 2014 has given her experience, she said.
“I know how these tournaments work and at state you are not playing for yourself because you are playing for the team. That’s much different than USTA,” Nagpal said.
One aspect that sets Nagpal apart is her work ethic. She’s not satisfied by winning two matches at state and making it to the Round of 16 like last year.
“She works so hard,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “I think she will be seeded higher than 10. She won’t be nervous by the crowds, the atmosphere and the noise.”
Nagpal is 26-4 entering the state tournament and will play Homestead sophomore Elsa Heinrich in a first-round match on Thursday at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
“I’m not worried about my opponents’ game,” she said. “I just have to focus on my tennis.”
Two of her losses this season have come to Middleton sophomore Netra Somasundaram – the Big Eight Conference champion who took fourth at state last year. There are 11 singles players from the Big Eight at state.
“I think she wants to play the best she can and see how far that takes her whether that is the Round of 16 or eight,” Happel said. “I think the Big Eight is the best conference for singles in the state.”
Nagpal said she wanted to earn a top-five seed this year.
“Even if I would have had a higher seed I still would have had to play good players, but I might have had a bye,” she said.
Verona senior Julia Huseth and junior Annie Nick earned a special qualifier at No. 1 doubles for state. Huseth and Nick are 17-11. All 11 of the duo’s losses have come to state qualifiers. Huseth and Nick have also posted five wins over state qualifiers.
“I will have some company,” Nagpal said. “I’m really proud of them. They deserve to play at state.”
Both Nagpal and Huseth are playing in their second state tournaments. This will mark Nick’s first time at state.
“You can’t teach experience,” Happel said. “I think it can only help her (Nick) get better and get that hunger to get back.”