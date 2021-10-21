Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures 30 to 35 degrees will result in frost formation. Slightly warmer and less frost near Lake Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&