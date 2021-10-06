Verona sisters Annie and Erin Nick will go down as just the second conference champions since the Wildcats moved to the Big Eight Conference.
Annie Nick and Erin Nick defeated Madison West’s Naomi Heid and Dani DeAngeles 6-2, 6-1 in the No. 3 doubles title match of the Big Eight Conference tournament on Thursday, Sept. 30, at the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
“That’s something pretty special,” Verona coach Mark Happel said. “It’s hard to win a conference championship in the Big Eight. It’s a credit to them.”
The conference tournament featured three of the state’s top nine ranked teams. Middleton, ranked No. 4 in the Division 1 Wisconsin Tennis Coaches Association state poll, captured the Big Eight title over eighth-ranked Madison West (39) and ninth-ranked Verona (36). The Cardinals won conference titles at four flights.
“I think for the most part it went according to what players were seeded,” Happel said. “We were a few tiebreakers away from winning the whole thing.”
Verona had three singles players advance to the sectional out of the WIAA Division 1 Waunakee subsectional on Monday, Oct. 4.
Waunakee subsectional
A trio of singles players took top two at the Waunakee subsectional Oct. 4, to move on to the sectional.
Verona freshman Naisha Nagpal at No. 1 singles defeated Monona Grove’s Eliza Martin 6-3, 6-0 to advance to the sectional. At No. 3 singles, junior Zoe Qureshi rolled by Waunakee’s Ely Liu 6-2, 6-2. She then defeated Madison West’s Greta Becker 6-2, 6-1 to move on to the sectional. Senior Elsa Queoff at No. 4 singles breezed by Sauk Prairie’s Emilia Pape 6-0, 6-0. She then rolled by Middleton’s Grace Olson 6-1, 6-2.
Verona senior Samantha Breitbach at No. 2 singles lost to Monona Grove’s Mary Clark 6-3, 7-5.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of senior Morgan Kreuser and junior Andrea Chavez-Lazaro’s season came to an end in a 6-3, 6-1 loss to Waunakee’s Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz. Juniors Julia Huseth and Morgan Witkowski at No. 2 doubles also had their season come to an end with a three-set loss to Waunakee’s Anna Loken and Sophie Schnaubelt 5-7, 6-4, 7-5.
The second-seeded Nick sisters at No. 3 doubles opened the subsectional with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Monona Grive’s Leah Plourd and Bella Nuon. Annie and Erin Nick then lost to third-seeded Cate Ohly and Caroline Sax of Middleton 6-1, 6-4.
Big Eight Conference
Qureshi at No. 3 singles, Queoff at No. 4 singles each finished second in their flights at the conference tournament on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the University of Wisconsin’s Nielsen Tennis Stadium.
Nagpal at No. 1 singles and the Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Huseth and Witkowski each took third place. Breitbach placed fourth at No. 2 singles.
The Wildcats advanced all four singles players and two doubles teams to the semifinal of the two-day conference tournament. Both Middleton and Madison West advanced all seven flights to the semifinals.
Annie and Erin Nick entered the conference tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Verona duo defeated Madison East’s Nyree Pipson and Eudora Tvedtn 6-2, 6-1 in a quarterfinal match Sept. 29. The next day, the Nick sisters defeated second-seeded Ohly and Sax of Middleton. That came before the Wildcat duo knocked off the top-seeded Regents in the championship.
“It’s as solid of tennis as I have ever seen them play,” Happel said of the Wildcats’ No. 3 doubles team. “They hit the ball and made all of the right reads.”
Qureshi, who entered the conference tournament as the top seed, defeated Sun Prairie’s Lexi Shemanek in a semifinal 6-2, 6-1 to reach the final. In the championship match, Middleton’s Lydia Sabat defeated Qureshi 7-5, 7-6 (6). Qureshi opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-1 quarterfinal win over Madison East’s Elsa Marley.
“It wasn’t expected, but it’s a little more pressure,” Qureshi said of being unbeaten in conference going into the tournament.
Qureshi said the biggest difference in her play this season is that she's more consistent.
“I don’t make as many mistakes as I used to and I get more balls over the net,” she said. “It helps me keep the point going so they can make mistakes.”
At No. 4 singles, Queoff lost in the title match to top seeded Grace Huang of Madison West 6-0, 3-6, 10-6.
Queoff said Huang is probably the best player she has faced this season.
“She’s very consistent and hits everything back,” Queoff said of Huang.
Queoff breezed to a 6-0, 6-0 victory over Madison La Follette’s Norah Burke in a quarterfinal match on Tuesday.
She’s excited about finishing second at the conference tournament.
“I just wanted to have fun because it’s my last time out here and I want to make it memorable,” Queoff said. “I just wanted to play the best tennis I can.”
Madison La Follette sophomore Annalise Yang defeated Nagpal 6-1, 6-0 in a semifinal at No. 1 singles. About a week before the conference tournament, Nagpal played Yang, the state champion in the alternate fall season last spring, in a close match and lost in three sets.
“Annalise played phenomenal at conference,” Happel said. “She is the state champion for a reason. She was on fire and not missing.”
Nagpal went on to knock off Madison West’s Grace Qian in a third-place match 6-2, 6-4. She opened the tournament on Tuesday with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Madison Memorial’s Sophia Jiang.
“I was just trying to hold it long at times to wait and go for the perfect shot I could hit a winner on,” Nagpal said of her quarterfinal match.
The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Witkowski and Huseth opened the tournament on Wednesday with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Madison East’s Ava Ehrlinger and Ellie Haupt. In a semifinal match Sept. 30, Middleton’s Amy Li and Bella Conrad clipped Huseth and Witkowski in three sets 4-6, 6-2, 10-7. Huseth and Witkowski went on to edge Madison West’s Isabelle Gao and Emily Goetz in a third-place match.
Breitbach lost a semifinal match to top-seeded Sonya Agapov 6-1, 6-1. Breitbach then lost a third-place match to Janesville Craig’s Rya Arrezola 6-2, 6-3. She opened the tournament by surviving a three-set match in a 3-6, 6-1,11-9 victory over Madison East’s Jaylyn Decorah.
Kreuser and Chavez-Lazaro lost a quarterfinal match to Janesville Parker’s Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes 6-4, 6-3. Earlier this season, Parker’s top duo defeated Kreuser and Huseth in three sets.