The Verona girls tennis team has won eight dual matches to start the season and the early success has catapulted the Wildcats into the top-10 ranked teams in Division 1.
Verona (8-1, 3-0 Big Eight) – ranked sixth in the Division 1 Wisconsin High School Tennis Coaches Association state rankings – cruised by Madison East 7-0 on Tuesday, Aug. 22, in Madison. The Wildcats had a Big Eight Conference showdown against second-ranked Middleton postponed on Thursday, Aug. 24, because of high temperatures and heat index.
Verona has beaten seventh-ranked Homestead and ninth-ranked Madison West. The only loss for the Wildcats came 4-3 to third-ranked Arrowhead.
The Wildcats’ top two singles players – freshman McKenna Thorson and junior Naisha Nagpal remained unbeaten.
Thorson rolled by Madison East’s Daniella Buhler 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles. Nagpal at No. 2 singles breezed by Madison East’s Serafina Monat 6-0, 6-0. Junior teammate Anna Dalebroux at No. 3 singles knocked off the Purgolders’ Elise Dismuke 6-1, 6-2. At No. 4 singles, Verona’s Jillian Halsted defeated Madison East’s Kelly Schultz 6-3, 6-2.
The Wildcats’ No. 1 doubles team of Zoe Strunz and Annie Nick defeated the Purgolders’
Claire Pietruszka and Melkiya Hirekatur 6-3, 6-0. The Wildcats’ No. 2 doubles team of Alisa Krylova and Annalise Cooper rolled by the Purgolders’ Nyree Pipson and Jolene Rickert 6-2, 6-2. Verona’s Mia Vandermause and Mallorie Kreuser clipped Madison East’s Eudora Tvedt and Caitlyn Foster 5-7, 6-0, 11-9.