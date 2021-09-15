Naisha Nagpal’s impressive 17-0 start to the season at No. 1 singles came to an end during the Verona girls tennis team’s 6-1 Big Eight Conference dual win over Madison La Follette Tuesday, Sept. 14, at Verona High School.
Nagpal — a freshman — lost to La Follette’s Annalise Yang 6-1, 4-6, 10-8 at the top singles flight for her first loss of the season. Verona went on to win the other six matches.
At No. 2 singles, Samantha Breitbach lost just two games en route to a 6-0, 6-2 victory against Emily Zamber. Zoe Qureshi (No. 3 singles) and Elsa Queoff (No. 4 singles) both moved to 18-0 in their respective flights this season. Qureshi won 6-0, 6-1 against Norah Burke. Queoff swept Leyna Hegge 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Julia Huseth and Morgan Kreuser were 6-2, 6-1 winners against Madison Feldhausen and Kyra Saari. Andrea Chavez-Lazaro and Morgan Witkowski earned a 6-1, 6-2 victory at No. 2 doubles against Esperanza Jimenez and Cherish Scott. Annie Nick and Erin Nick teamed up for a 6-0, 6-0 sweep of Zoie Collu and Zoe Papadoulos at No. 3 doubles.