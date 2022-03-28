Seniors Joy Bailey and Mary Kate Lichty both captured first-place finishes to lead the Verona girls track and field team to a third-place finish at the Ripon College Showcase Meet on Saturday, March 26, in Ripon.
The Wildcats collected 62 points to take third in the large school division. Mukwonago (106) beat out Arrowhead (63) for first place.
Bailey finished first in the 60-meter dash with a time of 8.10 seconds. Sophomore Lilly Wepking placed sixth in the event with an 8.32. Lichty won the 400 with a time of 1 minute, 2.82 seconds. Senior Kate Lewicki finished fifth in the event with a 1:06.62.
Senior Emma Petta placed fifth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:54.83. Junior Mallory Clark added a fifth-place finish in the shot put with a distance of 30 feet, 11.25 inches.
In the 200 meter, freshman Nichole Repka (28.44) and Bailey (28.48) placed sixth and seventh, respectively. Sophomore Lexi Remiker earned a sixth-place finish in the 800 meter with a time of 2:44. Freshman Maya Witowski finished ninth with a 2:52.59.
Verona’s 1,600 relay team earned runner-up honors with a time of 4:26.38.