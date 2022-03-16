The Verona girls track and field team returns three members of its state-qualifying 400-meter relay team.
Sophomore Lilly Wepking, junior Lilly Hauski and senior Joy Bailey all competed on the 400 relay team that finished 20th in the event at the state meet. Senior Kierra Garel was an alternate on the relay team last year.
“This year we have four of our 2021 state 4x100 relay team members returning to lead the team back to La Crosse this year,” Verona girls head coach Kristen Murdock said. “Our team has doubled in size from last year and we’re excited to add depth to our team and specifically our relays.”
Bailey and Wepking were also individual state qualifiers last season. Bailey took 22nd in the 100 dash, while Wepking finished 24th in the event.
“The top athletes to watch this year are Joy Bailey and Lily Wepking in sprints,” Murdock said. “Specifically Joy is a captain for our team and leads our team through a strong work ethic and as a positive supporter to everyone.”
Besides its state qualifiers, Verona does not return any sectional qualifiers from last season.
“I expect surprises everywhere this season,” Murdock said. “With the team doubling in size from last year, we have no idea what our new athlete’s are capable of, especially the freshman as they have zero track experience because of COVID restrictions. What we do see is them working hard this first week and we know that will transfer into strong performances once competitions get underway.”
Murdock said she expects perennial powers Sun Prairie and Middleton to be the Wildcats’ biggest competition in the Big Eight Conference.
The Wildcats kick off their season with an invitational on Friday, March 18, at University of Dubuque.
“We are so lucky to have such wonderful new training facilities,” Murdock said. “Our captains are fantastic leaders who have led captain’s practices all winter long to help get our team ready for the season. We expect strong finishes in all our events by the end of the season so we can take a big squad to state. We’ve been building a base all winter and are excited to see where our hard work will take us.”