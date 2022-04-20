Verona sophomore Lilly Wepking had a hand in winning three events as the Wildcat girls track team turned in a dominating performance to beat Madison East 94-24 in a Big Eight Conference dual meet on Tuesday, April 12, at Verona Area High School.
Wepking won the 200-meter dash in 27.45 seconds and she took first in the long jump with a leap of 15-feet. She teamed with Lilly Hauski, Nichole Repka and Nina Donny to win the 400 relay with a time of 52.96 seconds.
Verona won 12 events and swept the top four spots in the 100, 200 and shot put. Senior Joy Bailey won the 100 (12.5). Senior Mary Kate Lichty took second in the 200 (27.76). Kate Bjorklund finished first in the triple jump (32-7) and took second in the long jump (14-2).
The Wildcats had the top three runners in the 400. Freshman Liz den Daas won the 400 (1:04.10) and Hannah Dohnal took second (1:06.34). The Wildcats’ 1,600 relay team of Katie Ryan, Repka, Dohnal and Lichty won with a time of 4:48.15. Verona’s 800 relay team of Kate Lewicki, Erin Nick, Renee Rech and Ava Maradiaga took first (1:55.65). Junior Ella Crowley added a first-place finish in the 300 hurdles (52.29) and sophomore Lexi Remiker won the 1,600 (5:567.34).
Verona won three field events. Mallory Clark took first in the shot put (28-8) and Tanay Minor-Poe placed second (28-7 ½). Ryan won the high jump with a jump of 5-0 and Bailey took second (4-10).