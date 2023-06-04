After running in a pair of events in the wee hours of Saturday morning, Petta competed in two state finals in the evening. Petta powered through the long day and anchored a pair of relays to state medal finishes.
It was two of three podium finishes for the Verona girls track and field team at the WIAA Division 1 state meet – which took place Friday, June 2 and Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Verona's Lilly Wepking (middle) runs in the 100 dash prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Fans wave their phones after the lights went out at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse. The meet was postponed multiple times and concluded early Saturday morning.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Katie Ryan competes in the high jump at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Nicole Repka (left) hands off to Annika Rufenacht in the 800 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Annika Rufenacht runs in the 400 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Ava Maradiaga starts the 1,600 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Annika Rufenacht (left) hands off to Sophie Petta in the 1,600 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Nicole Repka runs in the 1,600 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Sophie Petta eyes the finish line in the 1,600 relay prelims at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Liz den Daas attempts to clear in the pole vault at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Josie O'Sheridan runs up for a pole vault attempt at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Hannah Dohnal runs in the 3,200 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Lexi Remiker (left) runs in the 3,200 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Liz den Daas runs in the 3,200 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Liz den Daas hands off to Sophie Petta at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Lilly Wepking reacts to taking sixth in the 100 dash at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Nicole Repka hands off to Annika Rufenacht in the 800 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Lilly Wepking nears the finish line in the 800 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Ava Maradiaga runs in the 1,600 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Nicole Repka hands off in the 1,600 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Verona's Sophie Petta pushes for the finish line in the 1,600 relay at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Saturday, June 3, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Fans wave their phones after the lights went out at the WIAA Division 1 state meet Friday, June 2, at Veterans Memorial Stadium in La Crosse.
Photo by Jack Miller
Photo by Jack Miller
“I’m so proud of our team,” Petta said. “We worked so hard for it.”
Division 1 competition on Friday was scheduled to start at 4:30 p.m., but lightning delayed the start of the meet by two hours. After roughly 30 minutes of competition, there was another two-hour lightning delay. The meet resumed at approximately 9:30 p.m. and concluded at after 1 a.m.
The 800 run was one of four events that took place after midnight. Petta also was part of the 1,600 relay team that ran its preliminary race during the infancy of Saturday morning.
The group of Petta, senior Ava Maradiaga, sophomore Nicole Repka and junior Annika Rufenacht won its prelim heat with a time of 4:00.16 and went on to finish fourth in the 1,600 relay finals later that day at about 7:30 p.m. with a time of 3:57.31.
“It’s just something I’ll remember,” Maradiaga said. “It’s a great note to end on. We worked so hard as a team, it’s just such a positive way to end things.”
Petta also was part of the 3,200 relay team that finished fifth with a time of 9:33.14 to earn a spot on the podium. Senior Hannah Dohnal, junior Lexi Remiker and sophomore Liz den Daas formed the 3,200 team along with Petta – who anchored both the 1,600 and 3,200 relays.
“It was definitely mentally hard because I had two races in the morning,” Petta said after the 3,200. “I just thought about my team and how hard we’ve worked together. I thought I can’t mess this up for them. I really just thought about that. I love running with them.”
Wepking sprints to podium
The Wildcats’ lone individual podium finish came from junior Lilly Wepking in the 100 dash. Wepking took 10th in prelims on Friday to advance to finals. The junior crossed the finish line at 12.73 to take the last qualifying spot.
In the 100 finals, Wepking went 12.53 to place sixth. She edged out Sauk Prairie sophomore MariElla Viola – who clocked in at 12.57.
Remiker’s push helps vault Verona
In the 3,200 relay, Dohnal put Verona just on the edge of podium position with a 2:27.87 in the first 800.
“I just wanted to set my team up as best as I could,” Dohnal said. “Given the circumstances it wasn’t my best time or anything.
“I knew the girls wouldn’t let my time affect the rest of the race and they clearly didn’t.”
Remiker had the fastest 800 of any Verona runner – 2:19.71 – to put the Wildcats up to third to start the third leg.
Remiker said she made a gut push at the start of her second lap.
“I’ve watched our team in the four-by-four, our second leg always blows past everyone,” Remiker said. “I thought of that. I knew there were girls in front of me that couldn’t be in front of me if we wanted to podium.”
Den Daas kept Verona in third with a 2:25.38.
“Obviously I wanted to pass girls, but I did the best I could,” den Daas said. “The whole time I was thinking of my team and was thinking this isn’t going to hurt my whole life, this is going to hurt for two minutes.”
Petta fended off a late push from Mount Horeb to keep Verona in fifth with a 2:20.20. Verona’s time of 9:33.14 was good for a school record.
Trust key in relay success
In the 1,600 relay – the final event of the state meet – Maradiaga led off followed by Repka. Rufenacht went third while Petta took the fourth leg.
“I just tried to run as fast as I could because I knew it was going to be our last race of the season,” Rufenacht said. “I just put it all out there.”
Verona advanced all four relays to the state meet. The Wildcats group of Rufenacht, Repka, senior Kate Bjorklund and Wepking took ninth in the 400 relay with a time of 49.53. Verona nearly found the podium in the 800 relay with a time of 1:43.53 – good for seventh. That team was made up of Maradiaga, Repka, Rufenacht and Wepking.
Repka said the key to Verona’s relay success this season was trust.
“We worked so hard for this,” she said. “Every single practice, every single moment has led up to this. I feel like we put it into play today.”
In the 800 finals, Petta placed 18th with a time of 2:22.56.
In the field, senior Katie Ryan went 5 feet in the high jump to take 11th place on Friday.
Verona placed 19th with 14 points. Despite just having two state qualifiers, DeForest won the Division 1 girls team title with 46 points.
Wildcat pair compete in pole vault
Junior Josie O’Sheridan and den Daas both competed in the pole vault on Saturday afternoon. The event opened at 10-6. The Verona pair tied for 14th. West De Pere senior Eliza Aitken went 12 to win.
