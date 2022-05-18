The Verona girls track team won conference titles in three events at the Big Eight Conference meet on Friday, May 13 and Saturday, May 14, at Monterey Stadium in Janesville.
The conference meet was delayed by lightning about 45 minutes on Friday before officials decided to suspend it until Saturday.
Verona senior Mary Kate Lichty won a conference championship in the 400-meter dash with a time of 59.5 seconds, eighth best in Division 1 in the state this season. Freshman teammate Liz den Daas took fourth in the same race (1 minute, 3.98 seconds).
“We are so proud of MK’s 400 time,” Verona girls track coach Kristen Murdock said. “This was the first time she broke (1 minute) in an open race and it was beautiful to watch.”
Lichty had a tear in her quad last year that hampered her performance. She has bounced back this season.
“She has worked hard to come back even stronger,” Murdock said. “MK ran cross country in the fall and then continued to run and lift weights to gain strength over the winter. As a captain of the team, she has been a great example of dedication and hard work.”
Den Daas teamed with Ava Maradiaga, freshman Nichole Repka and sophomore Annika Rufenacht to win a conference championship in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:05.42, 5.5 seconds ahead of Madison Memorial. Den Daas ran in place of Lichty who had to leave early on Saturday to attend prom. The time by the WIldcats in the 1,600 relay ranks them fourth in the state in Division 1.
“She (den Daas) really did awesome and ran a season-best during her leg,” Murdock said. “Ava, Nichole and Annika all dropped at least one second on their 400 leg times on Saturday. We are excited to see the time the relay can pop with MK anchoring. We plan on getting to state with this relay and hopefully standing on the podium.”
The Wildcats’ 400 relay team of Rufenacht, Maradiaga, Repka and Lilly Wepking also captured a conference championship with a time of 51.02 seconds, .05 of a second ahead of Janesville Parker. In the 800 relay, Verona freshman Renee Rech, Wepking, Rufenacht and senior Joy Bailey finished second with a time of 1:47.98, 0.22 of a second behind Madison Memorial.
Verona racked up 76 points to tie Janesville Parker for fourth at the conference meet. Madison Memorial outdueled Sun Prairie for the Big Eight title 154.5-147.5.
“We are so proud of the athletes who stepped up and performed so well in difficult circumstances,” Murdock said of the suspended meet and some relays that used alternates because of Verona’s prom on Saturday. “This also shows the depth of our sprinters this year and gives us hope for what we can accomplish during the WIAA tournament series. We are very confident in our relays and open sprint events.”
Bailey finished third in the 100 (12.98) and Repka placed eighth (13.57). Wepking took third in the 200 (26.71).
Junior Kate Bjorklund finished second in the triple jump with a season-best 33-feet and third in the long jump with a season-best 15-11.5.
“There is stiff competition to get to state in triple jump,” Murdock said. “Kate has PR’d by three feet already this season and we could not be more proud. I know she has more to give and we will see what that is next week.”
Wepking added a sixth-place finish in the long jump (15-10.5).
Junior Ella Crowley placed seventh in the 100 hurdles (17.91). Junior Katie Ryan took eighth in the high jump (4-8). Junior Mallory Clark placed eighth in the shot put (28-10.5).