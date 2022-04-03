The Verona girls track and field team had a pair of relays place third at the Madison West Relays on Saturday, April 2, in Madison.
The 400-meter relay team of junior Lilly Hauski, sophomore Lilly Wepking, senior Nina Donn and fellow senior Joy Bailey finished third in the event with a time of 53.76 seconds. In the 1,600 relay, seniors Mary Kate Lichty, Kate Lewicki, Wepking and junior Ava Maradiaga teamed up for another third-place finish with a time of 4 minutes, 18.75 seconds.
Verona’s best individual finish came in the Lichty in the 400 dash with a time of 1:02.03. Senior Emma Petta placed 11th in the 1,600 run with a time of 5:52, while Hauski took 12th in the 200 dash with a 29.05.