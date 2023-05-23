The Verona girls track and field team won three relays and finished second at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Monday, May 22, at Madison Memorial High School.
The Wildcats qualified for sectionals – set for Thursday, May 25, at Sauk Prairie High School – in 10 events. Verona won three of four relays and racked up 117 points. Waunakee won the regional with 142 points. The top four finishes in each event advanced out of regionals.
The Wildcats’ lone individual regional championship came from junior Lilly Wepking – who clocked in at 12.59 to win the 100-meter dash. Wepking also was part of two winning relays. She teamed with sophomore Nicole Repka, senior Ava Maradiaga and junior Annika Rufenacht to win the 800 relay with a time of 1 minute, 43.67 seconds. In the 400 relay, it was Wepking, Rufenacht and Repka teaming with senior Kate Bjorklund to win with a 49.61.
Verona also won the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:02.36. That group consisted of Maradiaga, Repka, Rufenacht and junior Sophie Petta – who also added a second-place finish in the 800 (2:21.00). Sophomore Liz den Daas went 10 feet in the pole vault to take second.
In the 1,600, Remiker clocked in at 5:28.05 to place third. Verona had three fourth-place finishes – senior Katie Ryan in both the high jump (5-0) and 100 hurdles (16.06), junior Josie O’Sheridan in the pole vault (9-3) and the 3,200 relay team of den Daas, Petta, Remiker and senior Hannah Dohnal (9:51.77).