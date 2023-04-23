The Verona girls track and field team finished first in four relays and won the John Klement Invitational on Friday, April 21, at Monona Grove High School.
Verona took home nine first-place finishes during a Big Eight Conference dual against Madison West on Tuesday, April 18, at Mansfield Stadium.
John Klement Invitational
Verona won the 12-team invitational with 114 points. The Verona boys also won in the invitational – marking the first time both teams have won the invite in the same season.
The Wildcats won the 400 relay, the 1,600 relay, the 1,600 sprint relay and the distance medley relay.
In the 400 relay, junior Annika Rufenacht, sophomore Nicole Repka, senior Kate Bjorklund and junior Lilly Wepking won with a time of 50.81 seconds. The 1,600 relay team consisting of senior Ava Maradiaga, sophomore Liz den Daas, Repka and Rufenacht, won with a time of 4 minutes, 8.93 seconds.
The Wildcat team of junior Lexi Remiker, Wepking, Repka and Maradiaga clocked in at 4:26.49 to win the 1,600 sprint (2-2-4-8) relay. In the distance medley (12-4-8-16), senior Hannah Dohnal and junior Raelyn Bartels teamed with den Daas and Remiker to win with a time of 13:23.93.
The Wildcats swept the 100, 600, 800 and 1,000 runs. Wepking won the 100 dash with a time of 12.96 seconds, while junior Sophie Petta took the top time in the 600 with a 1:41.87. Dohnal (2:33.87) and freshman Emma Larson (2:35.73) finished first and second in the 800, respectively. Larson clocked in at 3:22.58 to win the 1,000.
Verona’s best field finishes came from senior Katie Ryan and Bjorklund in the high jump and triple jump, respectively. Ryan leaped to 4-10, while Bjorklund had a distance of 31-09. Both of those were good for fourth place.
Verona vs. Madison West
Ryan won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 21.7 seconds. Jadyn Gilbert helped the Wildcats sweep the hurdles when she finished first in the 300 hurdles with a time of 51.3.
In the 100 dash, Sierra Poteat sprinted to the top time of 12.4. Verona also won the 200 dash thanks to Emily Spielman’s finish of 28.8.
The Wildcats won both the 800 and 400 relays. In the 800 relay, Marilyn Codde, Repka, Rufenacht and Wepking teamed up for the winning-time of 1:47.2. In the 400 relay, it was Rufenacht, Codde, Wepking and Bjorklund winning with a 52.7.
Verona won three field events – Codde in the long jump (15-8), Mallory Clark in the shot put (32-1) and den Daas in the pole vault (9-0).