The Verona girls track and field team won five events to take second the Paul Frank Invitational title on Friday, April 28, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Waunakee won the team title with 122.5 points, while Verona placed second with 102.5 points. Mount Horeb took third with 66 points.
Verona won five events – including a pair of relays. Junior Lilly Wepking won the 100-meter dash in 12.6 seconds. In the 800, junior Sophie Petta clocked in at 2 minutes, 20.94 seconds to finish first. Junior Lexi Remiker took the top spot in the 1,600 with a time of 5:24.12.
Verona’s 800 and 1,600 relay teams both finished first. The 800 relay team consisting of Ava Maradiaga, Annika Rufenacht, Nicole Repka and Wepking clocked in at 1:45.99 to win. In the 1,600 relay, Maradiaga, Repka and Petta teamed up with Liz den Daas to place first with a time of 4:04.83. The Wildcats won the event by over 10 seconds.
Senior Mallory Clark led the Wildcats in the field, taking third in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 1 inch. Also in the field, den Daas finished fourth in the pole vault with a height of 9-6. Senior Katie Ryan added another fourth-place finish in the 100 hurdles with a 16.51. Freshman Jadyn Gilbert had the same placement in the 300 hurdles with a 50.78.
The Wildcats captured a trio of fifth-place finishes – Ryan in the high jump (4-10), fellow senior Katie Bjorklund in the triple jump (32-7) and Remiker in the 800 (2:25.95). Senior Hannah Dohnal raced to sixth in the 800 with a time of 2:29.22. Bjorklund placed sixth in the long jump with a 16-4.5. Senior Ella Crowley and junior Summer Serrault finished seventh (17.24) and eighth (17.28), respectively, in the 100 hurdles.
Big Eight Tri
Verona finished first in a Big Eight Conference Tri on Tuesday, April 25, at Verona High School. The Wildcats won with 73 points, followed by runner-up Janesville Craig (20) and then Sun Prairie West (8).
Serrault won the 100 hurdles with a time of 17.38 seconds. In the 100 dash, Rufenacht placed first with a 13.32. Repka sprinted to the 200 dash title with a 26.84. Petta placed first in the 400 (1:01.25) and Molly Migon finished first in the 800 (2:41.17). Dohnal and Remiker earned titles in the 1,600 and 3,200, respectively. Dohnal clocked in at 5:34.30, while Remiker timed in at 11:49.7.
The Wildcats won three relays. The 400 relay team of Rufenacht, Repka, Bjorklund and Wepking won with a 51.71. In the 800, Maradiaga teamed up with Rufenacht, Repka and Wepking to win with a 1:47.8. Maradiaga, den Daas, Dohnal and Petta were the winning team in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:11.7.
Clark won the shot put with a throw of 35-6.75. Payton Vant finished first in the high jump with a leap of 4-6.