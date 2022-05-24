The Verona girls track and field team captured four regional titles on its way to finishing fourth at a WIAA Division 1 regional on Monday, May 23, at DeForest High School.
The Wildcats collected 99 points at the eight-team regional, just edging out Middleton (98) for fourth. Madison Memorial won the team title with 137 points over runner-up Waunakee (116).
Top-four finishers from the DeForest regional advance to a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Thursday, May 26, at Baraboo High School. The top-three finishers from sectionals advance to the Division 1 state meet.
Verona swept the top-two spots in the 100-meter dash with senior Joy Bailey finishing first in 12.81 seconds and sophomore teammate Lilly Wepking taking second with a time of 12.96.
The Wildcats got another individual regional title when Katie Ryan placed first in the high jump with a height of 5 feet, 2 inches.
The 400 relay of Annika Rufenacht, Bailey, Nichole Repka and Wepking teamed up for a top finish with a time of 50.64 in the event. The 1,600 relay team of Ava Maradiaga, Repka, Rufenacht and Mary Kate Lichty also took first with a time of 4:03.8.
Verona had three third-place finishes: Lichty in the 400 dash (1:01.24), the 800 relay team of Kate Lewicki, Repka, Rufenacht and Wepking (1:49.38) and the 3,200 relay team of Hannah Dohnal, Raeyln Bartels, Lichty and Lexi Remiker (10:00.96).
Kate Bjorklund also punched her ticket to sectionals by finishing fourth in the long jump with a leap of 15-7.25.