The Verona girls track and field team won six events – including three relays – en route to winning the Spartan Invitational on Friday, May 5, at Mansfield Stadium in Madison.
Freshman Jadyn Gilbert won the 300-meter hurdles to help Verona to third at the Wild-Card Invitational on Tuesday, May 2, at Sun Prairie East High School.
Spartan Invitational
Verona racked up 152 points to finish first at the eight-team invitational. Stevens Point (119.5) and host Madison Memorial (102) took second and third, respectively.
Individual first-place finishes for Verona included junior Lilly Wepking in the 100 dash (12.86), junior Lexi Remiker in the 3,200 (11 minutes, 57.94 seconds) and sophomore Liz den Daas in the pole vault (9 feet, 9 inches). The Wildcats also won the 400, 800 and 1,600 relays.
The 400 relay team consisted of Annika Rufenacht, Nicole Repka, Kate Bjorklund and Wepking and clocked in at 50.14. In the 800 relay, Katie Ryan, Repka, Rufenacht and Wepking teamed up for the first-place time of 1:46.34. Verona captured the title in the 1,600 relay with a time of 4:04.14.
Ryan raced to runner-up honors in the 100 hurdles with a 16.94. Bjorklund took second in both the long jump (16-04) and triple jump (32-09). Junior Josie O’Sheridan reached 8-09 in the pole vault to place second.
The Wildcats had a trio of third-place finishes – senior Sierra Poteat in the 100 dash (12.97), Gilbert in the 300 hurdles (49.22) and junior Summer Serrault in the long jump (16-01).
Wild-Card Invitational
Middleton won the four-team Big Eight meet with 93 points. Sun Prairie East placed second with 79.5 points. Verona (50.5) and Sun Prairie West (44) finished third and fourth, respectively.
Gilbert won the 300 hurdles with a time of 53.44 seconds for the Wildcats’ lone top finish. Verona racked up the runner-up finishes with eight of them. Serrault placed second in both the 100 hurdles (18.31) and the long jump (15 feet, 8 inches).
Freshmen Molly Migon and Lydia Slager both earned second-place finishes. Migon’s was in the 1,600 with a time of 6:01.3 seconds, while Slager’s was in the 400 dash with a 1:11.18. Verona’s 800 relay (2:02.02) and 400 relay (56.2) also placed second.
The Wildcats’ best field finishes came from O’Sheridan in the pole vault (8-0) and senior Mallory Clark in the shot put (32-11). Both placed second. Verona had a pair of third-place finishes – junior Maria Tsiolis in the shot put (28-9) and senior Lilly Hauski in the discus (80-8).